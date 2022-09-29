Hurricane Ian: Photos & Videos of the Damage in Florida

Hurricane Ian devastated parts of Florida, and is now headed toward South Carolina. The storm already caused widespread damage and multiple deaths. Now, the coastal cities of South Carolina and Georgia are bracing for impact. Read on for photos and videos of the destruction.

The National Weather Service reported storm system Ian is now a Category 1 hurricane as it heads toward South Carolina. The storm made landfall along the southwestern coast of Florida as a Category 4 hurricane Wednesday, September 29, 2022.

At least 19 people have died, according to CNN. Search and rescue efforts are ongoing in Florida to assist those who were caught in the storm’s path.

Here’s what you need to know:

A Reporter Rescued a Stranded Nurse Who Was Caught in Flood Waters on Her Way to Work, Video Shows

CNN affiliate WESH reporter Tony Atkins waded into flooding caused by Hurricane Ian to rescue a stranded nurse caught by the rising waters on her way to work https://t.co/zC4UgqTq43 pic.twitter.com/FIJuGif2mT — CNN (@CNN) September 29, 2022

Tony Atkins, a reporter for WESH 2 News in Orlando, rescued a nurse who became trapped in floodwater while she was headed to work during the hurricane, the news outlet reported. The rescue was caught on video.

The video shows Atkins wading through waist-high water with the woman on his back.

“Atkins and the WESH 2 crew had been at this intersection for a while and knew how deep the water was. They noticed the woman was waving and asking for help,” the news outlet reported.

The news outlet noted that driving through floodwater is extremely dangerous and should not be attempted.

The Associated Press published an aerial photo that showed rows of coastal homes badly damaged in Fort Myers, Florida as Hurricane Ian made landfall.

“An aerial photo shows damaged homes and debris in Fort Myers, Florida, as the destruction left by Hurricane Ian begins to come into focus a day after the storm made landfall in southwest Florida,” the Associated Press wrote on Twitter.

An aerial photo shows damaged homes and debris in Fort Myers, Florida, as the destruction left by Hurricane Ian begins to come into focus a day after the storm made landfall in southwest Florida. Follow live updates on the storm: https://t.co/414djqnszs pic.twitter.com/t8xQ15yEIr — The Associated Press (@AP) September 29, 2022

A video from the Weather Channel shows Meteorologist Jim Cantore knocked over by debris as he covered the storm.

Weather Channel meteorologist Jim Cantore could barely stand up as he faced fierce winds and debris from Hurricane Ian https://t.co/1zgodRG57L pic.twitter.com/g8dpPlL5BT — CNN (@CNN) September 29, 2022

A photo from the Associated Press shows rescue efforts underway.

While scientists generally avoid blaming climate change for specific storms without detailed analysis, Hurricane Ian’s destruction fits what many have predicted for a warmer world — stronger and wetter hurricanes, though not necessarily more of them. https://t.co/L4CHcrtYKl — The Associated Press (@AP) September 29, 2022

A video shared by storm chaser Max Olson shows homes being washed away by Hurricane Ian.

“Absolutely heartbreaking footage captured by our surge probe of catastrophic storm surge washing away homes. I have never seen anything like this,” he wrote on Twitter. We have now left the area as hoards of emergency crew have arrived.”

Absolutely heartbreaking footage captured by our surge probe of catastrophic storm surge washing away homes. I have never seen anything like this. We have now left the area as hoards of emergency crew have arrived. #HurricaneIan FULL VIDEO – https://t.co/DOJJn2VThV pic.twitter.com/iPBUyVKw4s — Max Olson (@MesoMax919) September 29, 2022

A video taken from a drone shows boats piled on top of each other at a marina in Fort Myers, Florida.

“Everything is pretty much wiped out,” Anvar Ruziev, who recorded the video, told CNN.

Drone footage shows the aftermath of Hurricane Ian at a marina in Fort Myers, Florida. “Everything is pretty much wiped out,” says Anvar Ruziev, who captured the video. https://t.co/QT02b41osK pic.twitter.com/UllLlCT7nf — CNN (@CNN) September 30, 2022

Another photo shows the Sanibel Causeway in Florida, which was destroyed by the hurricane.

The National Weather Service reported the danger of life-threatening storm surge in the coastal parts of Georgia, South Carolina and northeastern Florida through Friday, September 30, 2022.

The impacts of a storm surge can include large areas covered with deep water due to flooding, structural damage and buildings washing away, locations that remain uninhabitable for an extended period of time, large road sections severely flooded or washed out and major damage to marinas, boardwalks and piers, according to the National Weather Service.

There is a danger of life-threatening storm surge from #Ian through Friday along the coasts of northeast Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina. Follow any advice given by local officials. pic.twitter.com/SYsJuOyLOe — National Weather Service (@NWS) September 30, 2022

“The extremely dangerous conditions that Ian unleashed — including catastrophic floods and life-threatening storm surges — will continue as the storm moves toward Georgia and South Carolina,” CNN reported.

You can sign up for weather alerts here.

Hurricane Ian Could Hit South Carolina During High Tide, Exacerbating Flooding Concerns

Hurricane-force winds are expected across coasts of South Carolina and southeastern North Carolina beginning early Friday. Be ready for tree damage. #Ian pic.twitter.com/AMLqg1ZR2I — National Weather Service (@NWS) September 30, 2022

NOAA Tides and Currents shows Hurricane Ian could hit coastal South Carolina during high tide, which could worsen the impact of flooding.

“Hurricane-force winds are expected across coasts of South Carolina and southeastern North Carolina beginning early Friday,” the National Weather Service wrote on Twitter. “Be ready for tree damage.”

The high tide is expected in Charleston at 11:41 a.m. Eastern time, “a city that is especially vulnerable to coastal flooding,” according to CNN. In Myrtle Beach, the high tide is expected at 11:18 a.m. ET. Forecasts show the hurricane is expected to make landfall in South Carolina around or just after the times of high tide.

CNN reported:

Why this is important: Tidal ranges along the Eastern Seaboard are much larger than they are in the Gulf of Mexico. Ian initially made landfall in Cuba before hitting the southwestern coast of Florida on Wednesday. In Charleston and Myrtle Beach, the difference in water levels from high to low tide is around 6 feet. This could be critical because a storm surge of 4-7 feet on top of high tide will exacerbate the flooding in low-lying areas.

The National Weather Service also warned South Carolina residents of hurricane-force winds, and posted a graphic showing how a fallen tree could damage a home.

The NWS also advised caution during power outages.

“Power outages have their own set of hazards,” the National Weather Service wrote on Twitter. “Be especially careful with generators — never use them inside or in garages to avoid carbon monoxide poisoning. Use flashlights, not candles, to avoid risk of fire.”

READ NEXT: Hurricane Ian: South Carolina Path & Tracker Update

