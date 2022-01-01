Iowa vs Kentucky Citrus Bowl Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Iowa and Kentucky are set to square off in the Citrus Bowl at Camping World Stadium on Saturday.

The game (1 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ABC. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Iowa vs Kentucky online:

Citrus Bowl 2022 Preview

We’re in the home stretch of the bowl season and Iowa and Kentucky are set to take the stage in the Citrus Bowl. It’s been an interesting year for the Hawkeyes, who enter the contest ranked No. 15 in the nation. Iowa was ranked as high as No. 2 before hitting a midseason slump, losing a pair of lopsided games to Purdue and Wisconsin. The Hawkeyes also got thumped in the Big Ten Championship, falling to Michigan 42-3.

The problem for Iowa has been finding consistent offense, especially through the air. The Hawkeyes rank 23rd in the nation in total offense (297.5 yards), 97th in scoring (23.9 points) and enter the matchup against Kentucky without a surefire option at quarterback. The team will either run junior Spencer Petras or sophomore Alex Padilla out on the field for the game.

“I guess you’ll know at one o’clock (on Saturday) – probably before that, actually,” Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said this week of his starter. “I really don’t think it’s that big a deal. I know it is to everybody, but we have faith in both guys. Our goal is to play good team offense, hopefully move the ball and score some points.”

Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz is embracing the situation.

“This is a position that I relish,” Brian Ferentz said. “We have pretty much made our mind up on what we are going to do. But, the reality is we feel comfortable with both guys and feel both give us a chance to win.”

Kentucky finished the regular season 9-3, losing three in a row late in the year to Georgia, Mississippi State and Tennessee. For Wildcats’ skipper Mark Stoops, it’s a unique situation going up against his alma mater. Stoops played defensive back for the Hawkeyes from 1986-88.

“It’s an honor to be back in the Citrus Bowl. We had a fantastic experience the last time we were there. And very proud of our coaches and our football team the way we finished,” Stoops said. “And to play the Iowa Hawkeyes, obviously a team that is very close to myself and my family. And I have such great respect for Coach Ferentz, the entire Hawkeye organization, their players. I know how tough they are and the way they play and it will be a great challenge.”

Kentucky is a 3-point favorite for the matchup, with the total set at just 44 points.