Is Reddit Down? Thousands of Users Report 503 Errors

Is Reddit down? The popular website isn’t working on browsers or through the app, and people are already going to Twitter to talk about the issue. For many, a 503 error is being returned when trying to visit the site. Reddit’s status first noted that they were investigating an issue with the website, and has since been updated to note that they discovered the source of the issue and are beginning to recover.

A 503 Error Is Returned When Visiting the Website

Visiting the site brings back a 503 error message, which reads:

This page isn’t working http://www.reddit.com is currently unable to handle this request. HTTP ERROR 503

Many people are reporting not being able to access Reddit, starting just after 4 p.m. Eastern.

Down Detector also confirms the issue with Reddit. You can see in the chart below that errors on the site have skyrocketed.

Down Detector’s live outage map indicates issues in various locations all across the United States.

Down Detector notes that Reddit also had issues on February 22, February 21, and February 19 that were resolved.

The App Returns an Error Message

If you try to load Reddit on an app, you’ll also get an error message. The app won’t load and you may see a “Sorry, please try again later” error message. This is what Heavy saw when trying to access Reddit on an app:

Many people have also noted that the app doesn’t load for them.

Reddit’s Status Page Notes That They Are Beginning to Recover

Reddit’s status page was first updated to confirm there was an issue being investigated. The page read: “We’re currently experiencing issues on web and mobile clients. Investigating — We are currently investigating this issue.”

The Reddit Status Twitter account also noted that they’re investigating an issue.

Investigating: We are currently investigating this issue. https://t.co/cj2OAiCSOZ — reddit status (@redditstatus) February 24, 2021

Around 4:25 p.m. Eastern, the page was updated to read: “We’ve identified the underlying issue and systems are beginning to recover.”

Some People on Twitter Noted that Gamestop Shares Were Climbing Today

Some people on Twitter have noted that Gamestop shares were starting to climb today, and Reddit also crashed. Reddit is the home of the Wallstreetbets subreddit, where many people discussed Gamestop, AMC, and other shares that have been going viral in news reports recently.

Gamestop shares soar and this time they shut down reddit. — Wheelman (@Alleywheelman) February 24, 2021

$GME goes up, Reddit goes down – you can’t explain that — 👽 (@wutsinan4me) February 24, 2021

And just like that… Reddit is down. To. The. Moon! 🚀 https://t.co/9T0R71Omto — John Falcone (@johnfalconesays) February 24, 2021

However, there has been no indication that the two are related. Reddit has not yet noted why the site is down, only that it’s an issue being investigated.

This is a developing story.

