Franklin Sahlhoff: Fox News Reporter Jacqui Heinrich Dating Musician Boyfriend Since 2015

Franklin Sahlhoff is the boyfriend of Fox News reporter Jacqui Heinrich. The couple has been together since 2015, according to an Instagram post on Sahlhoff’s page. In a post express his love for Heinrich, 31, Sahlhoff, 28, refers to the former Fox Boston reporter as “penguin.”

In a post on September 21, 2018, Sahlhoff made reference to the couple celebrating their third anniversary together. Sahlhoff called Heinrich his “special bean” in that post.

Salhoff Said That He Is ‘Generally in Awe’ of Heinrich

According to Heinrich’s LinkedIn page, she is a three-time Emmy-Award winning journalist. At the time of Heinrich’s victory in June 2017, Sahlhoff once against paid tribute to his girlfriend on Instagram.

In his message, Sahlhoff said that he was “generally in awe” of Heinrich. He added, “Just making a mental note of how proud I am of the truest person I know.” At the time of the 2018 Emmy Awards, Heinrich joked about her boyfriend’s attire on Facebook saying, “Yes, Franklin basically wore a Hawaiian shirt and loafers…that would be my Franklin!”

Salhoff Is a Native of Las Vegas, Where Heinrich Worked as a News Anchor for More Than 2 Years

Heinrich has been with Fox News since September 2018 and was the network’s national correspondent during the 2020 presidential election, the George Washington University graduate writes on her LinkedIn page. Prior to working in New York City for Fox News, Heinrich spent more than two years as an anchor and reporter with WFXT, Fox’s Boston affiliate. Between September 2013 and January 2016, Sahlhoff was a reporter and anchor at KTNV, ABC’s Las Vegas affiliate. Sahlhoff is a native of North Las Vegas, Nevada. In an Instagram post on September 21, 2018, Heinrich, a native of Boston, said that the couple lived in three cities together.

On social media, Sahlhoff uses the moniker Frank and Nothing. Sahlhoff’s SoundCloud page has not been updated since 2018.

Heinrich Regularly Sends Loving Messages to Salhoff on Social Media

Heinrich has paid similar tributes to Sahlhoff on social media. On Valentine’s Day 2019, Heinrich wrote on Instagram, “I’d be happy anywhere as long as it’s with you. Happy Valentine’s Day bb!” A month earlier, on Sahlhoff’s birthday, Heinrich wrote on Instagram, “Another trip around the sun and couldn’t be happier you’re here with me on earth 🌻 Happy birthday to my better half!” While on Facebook on the couple’s anniversary in 2016, Heinrich wrote, “I happen to love this guy a lot” and “Here’s to another year of not killing each other.”

Heinrich’s first day at Fox News was on September 4, the reporter wrote on Instagram in 2018. Heinrich told Boston.com at the time, “It does break my heart a little to have to leave home.” In addition to her television reporting, Heinrich is al o the host of the Fox News Rundown podcast. Between 2007 and 2008, Heinrich worked as an intern for Texas Republican Congressman John Culberson.

