James Madison vs Sam Houston State Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The Sam Houston State Bearkats (8-0) will head to Bowers Stadium in Huntsville to face the James Madison Dukes (7-0) in the FCS Spring Football playoff semifinals on Saturday, May 8.

James Madison vs Sam Houston State Preview

JMU is coming off a 34-21 win over North Dakota last weekend. Quarterback Cole Johnson went 14-17 for 251 yards and two touchdowns, while running back Percy Agyei-Obese had 27 carries for 128 yards and two scores in the convincing win.

The Dukes have scored 31+ points in three of their last four games, with their most recent win coming May 2 over a tough North Dakota State team. Quarterback Eric Schmid went 25-37 for 227 yards and a score, and he was also the team’s leading rusher, netting 36 yards and a touchdown.

“He can throw the ball so well on the run, he really can create so many plays,” SAMHOU head coach K.C. Keeler said about his quarterback after the win. James Madison is well aware of what the dual threat quarterback brings.

“They’re a great football team,” JMU head coach Curt Cignetti said about Sam Houston earlier this week. “They’ve got it all in all three phases. They’re undefeated. They shut down North Dakota State completely, stopped their running game on defense.”

“On offense they’re spread and they have great skill players,” Cignetti added. “But the quarterback is the player of the year in the conference … he’s the guy who makes it go for them.”

The Bearkats will have home field advantage in this one, though, “It’s an interesting place,” Keeler said. “You know, about 2 o’clock in the afternoon the sun’s going to be beating down on their sideline and it’s going down behind us, and we’ve had a 21-game or 23-game home winning streak here. It’s a tough place to play.”

“I love the skill kids we have,” Keeler added. “I love the kind of skill kids you can get in Texas. If you think about it, I don’t know if there’s better football in the country within four hours of Sam Houston State. And so we can get some great players here.”

Sam Houston State is averaging 44.8 points a game this spring, while allowing 17.5 to opponents, while James Madison scored 33.4 points a game while giving up 13.4, so this one could come down to which defense can best contain the opposing team’s high-powered offense.

