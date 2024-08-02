Trade Pitch Has Maple Leafs Acquiring 2-Time Stanley Cup Champion

The Toronto Maple Leafs have focused on improving their defense and one trade pitch addressed even further by acquiring two-time Stanley Cup champion Jan Rutta.

The Maple Leafs have already signed Chris Tanev and Oliver Ekman-Larsson to bolster their backend, but one fan doesn’t think the team should be done. Website PuckPedia has a new tool called PuckGM that lets users create their own trades, and one user proposed a deal that sees Toronto acquire Rutta in a multi-player deal.

Maple Leafs get:

Sharks get:

The trade pitch would see Toronto add a winner in Rutta who was a key member of the Tampa Bay Lightning defense that won the Stanley Cup in 2020 and 2021. Rutta is entering the final year of his deal which pays him $2.75 million, so it isn’t an expensive add for Toronto who is right up against the salary cap.

If the Maple Leafs made this trade, Rutta would likely slot in on the right side, which would push Timothy Liljegren out of the lineup, who has also been the subject of trade rumors. This past season, Rutta recorded 5 goals and 14 assists for 19 points in 69 games with the San Jose Sharks.

As for the Sharks return, David Kampf would be a bottom-six forward and help kill penalties. Kampf could also fetch a decent market at the trade deadline to acquire a prospect or draft pick as San Jose isn’t expected to compete for a playoff spot.

Conor Timmins, meanwhile, doesn’t have a pathway to playing time with Toronto this season. Timmins could replace Rutta on the right side. Timmins also has some upside as he is just 25 and is a former second-round pick who has been hampered by injuries.

Rutta Likely to be Traded This Season

With Rutta entering the final year of his deal, he will be the subject of trade rumors this season, especially near the trade deadline.

Fear The Fin, a Sharks blog has already mentioned Rutta as one of San Jose’s top trade targets this upcoming season.

“If the Sharks’ defense finds stability this season — this relies on the healthy return of Ty Emberson and Matt Benning — there may be the opportunity for Rutta to move down the lineup and play easier minutes against lighter competition. This may be a better showcase of the skills he can offer to a playoff-contending team,” Erika Towne wrote in the article.

“Rutta is a two-time Stanley Cup Champion, and he was a stabilizing force alongside Victor Hedman in one of the Tampa Bay Lightning’s Cup runs. That’s something general managers value at the trade deadline. Look for the Sharks to try to put Rutta in a position to succeed and hopefully trade at the deadline,” Towne added.

Rutta has skated in 363 NHL games recording 20 goals and 69 assists for 89 points. He’s also skated in 49 playoff games recording 3 goals and 8 assists for 11 points.

Maple Leafs GM Happy With Moves on Defense

Toronto general manager Brad Treliving put an emphasis on defense in the offseason, and he landed two impact defensemen in Tanev and Ekman-Larsson.

Following the opening of free agency on July 1, Treliving spoke to the media and was pleased with the improvements he has made to the blue line.

Play

“When I look at the defense right now, I think it has a good blend. You have some puck movers, you have some size, you have some penalty killing. We have lefties and righties. Defensemen are so hard to get. It opens up different options for us as we move forward in the summer. It certainly gives the coaching staff a lot of options with a lot of different guys who can do a lot of different jobs,” Treliving said.

The Maple Leafs will open its 2024-25 NHL season on the road against the Montreal Canadiens on Oct. 9.