Jen O’Malley Dillon: Who Is Joe Biden’s Campaign Manager?

Jen O’Malley Dillon is Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden’s campaign manager.

President Donald Trump on November 3 tried to downplay his opponent’s campaign manager’s claim that “under no scenario” could he be re-elected, according to Fox News.

“That was a very weird quote,” he said on Fox & Friends on the morning of Election Day. “And I don’t know what she meant, except maybe she is talking about the very strange decision made by the U.S. Supreme Court that allows extra time and a lot of other things.”

“It allows for chaos, frankly. And so maybe she is talking about that. Maybe you can blow out Pennsylvania so you don’t have to do it,” the president continued.

O’Malley Dillon discussed the day before possible pathways for victory declarations, saying,

“Trump will try to go out there and declare victory in an unfounded way,” Fox News continued.

She added that Biden will “address the American people.”

Trump told Fox & Friends that he was not “intimidated” by Biden and claimed he had no idea who O’Malley Dillon was.

“I have no idea who she is. She has something to do with his campaign, I guess,” he continued. “No. It was a strange quote. It was not a smart quote either.”

Here’s what you need to know about Jen O’Malley Dillon:

1. O’Malley Dillon Previously Worked as the Manager for Beto O’Rourke’s 2020 Presidential Campaign

O’Malley Dillon previously worked as the campaign manager for Beto O’Rourke’s 2020 Democratic presidential campaign from March 2019 to November 2019, according to her LinkedIn.

She was also the battleground states director for former president Barack Obama’s 2008 presidential campaign and the deputy campaign manager for his 2012 re-election campaign, Ballotpedia added.

The Massachusetts native has experience working on the Democratic campaigns for John Edwards, Jim Davis, Tom Daschle, Tim Johnson, Mary Landrieu, Francis Slay and Al Gore, the website continues.

2. She Co-Founded Precision Strategies

In 2013, O’Malley Dillon co-founded Precision Strategies, her LinkedIn continues.

Precision is an “integrated strategy and marketing agency working with companies, causes, and candidates to change people’s minds and move them to action,” according to its website.

“We bring world-class experts in each of our service areas to develop and execute campaigns that help our clients achieve bigger and better results than they’d hoped for — setting a higher standard for whatever challenge or opportunity comes next.”

3. O’Malley Dillon Hails From Massachusetts & Graduated From Tufts University

Here's me texting (its a hair up, head down Monday here in El Paso) pic.twitter.com/rTfOQYgKrl — Jen O'Malley Dillon (@jomalleydillon) September 30, 2019

O’Malley Dillon grew up in Franklin, Massachusetts as the daughter of a school superintendent and a second-grade teacher, The Washington Post reported.

In 1998, she earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in political science from Tufts University, according to a Beto for America campaign statement.

O’Malley Dillon is now “a proud mom to twin daughters, who were born exactly one week after the 2012 election,” her LinkedIn states, adding that she currently lives in Washington, DC.

4. O’Malley Dillon ‘Increased the Size of Biden’s Operation Tenfold,’ According to The Washington Post

Since working with the Biden campaign, O’Malley Dillon “has increased the size of Biden’s operation tenfold,” The Washington Post reported.

Veterans claim that she has fostered a “harmony” between the DNC and the party’s liberal allies that is “smoother than anything seen in decades,” the newspaper continues.

It also noted that she has recruited a “young and diverse generation of talent” into Biden’s previously “insular political circle.”

5. O’Malley Dillon Was Named to Time Magazines ’40 Under 40′

BIG DAY! So proud to cast my vote for @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris. Honor of my lifetime to work for them and vote for them. The girls were so excited they wanted to show their support too. We can do this. Go Vote! https://t.co/IZ0p9dhZah pic.twitter.com/b8vkuyJIoK — Jen O'Malley Dillon (@jomalleydillon) October 20, 2020

O’Malley Dillon has been named to Time Magazine’s “40 Under 40,” which lists the “rising stars of American politics.”

During her interview with the magazine, O’Malley Dillon cited her father as her political inspiration.

He was “the person who taught me about the values of our Party, the importance of fighting for what you believe in, that there was no limit to what you can achieve if you work hard,” she said. “And who showed me by example the importance of getting involved in your community if you want to make a difference.”

O’Malley Dillon added that she would be an athletic coach if she weren’t in politics.

“Athletics was such an important part of my life, which helped shape the person I am today. There is so much to learn from being part of a team, working together for a united goal, the mother said. “From watching my sister and her wife coach over the years, I know that it is tough work but so incredibly important and rewarding.”

