JFK Through the Looking Glass Streaming: How to Watch Online

Director Oliver Stone revisits the assassination of President Kennedy with “JFK Revisited: Through the Looking Glass,” which premieres Monday, November 22 at 7 p.m. ET/PT on Showtime.

If you don’t have cable or don’t have Showtime, here are some different ways can watch “JFK Revisited: Through the Looking Glass” streaming live or on-demand online:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch all live and on-demand Showtime content via Prime Channels. You can try both Amazon Prime and the Showtime Channel at no cost with a free trial right here:

Watch Showtime on Amazon Prime

Once you’re signed up for the Prime Showtime Channel, you can watch “JFK Revisited: Through the Looking Glass” live or on-demand on the Amazon Video app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, various smart TV’s, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the Amazon website.

Showtime is available as an add-on to FuboTV’s main 100-plus-channel package. Both the main channel bundle and the Showtime add-on can be included in your free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch “JFK Revisited: Through the Looking Glass” live or on-demand on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

DirecTV Stream (formerly AT&T TV) has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” Showtime is only available in the “Premier” package or as a separate add-on to another bundle, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch “JFK Revisited: Through the Looking Glass” live or on-demand on the AT&T TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

Whether you already have Hulu or you want to sign up for a new subscription, Showtime is available as an add-on to either Hulu or Hulu with Live TV. If you’re a new subscriber, you can start a free 30-day trial of regular Hulu plus the Showtime add-on:

Hulu Free Trial

Once signed up, you can watch “JFK Revisited: Through the Looking Glass” live or on-demand on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

‘JRK Revisited: Through the Looking Glass’ Preview





Play



JFK Revisited | Trailer | Altitude Films Legendary film-maker Oliver Stone’s returns to the assassination of President John F Kennedy with JFK Revisited: Through the Looking Glass. The film takes viewers through recently declassified evidence and testimony in the ultimate American true crime murder mystery. Joined by Academy Award-winning narrators Whoopi Goldberg and Donald Sutherland, as well as a distinguished team of… 2021-11-01T11:24:54Z

In 1991, Oliver Stone earned three Academy Award nominations for “JFK,” his film that examined the 1963 assassination of President John F. Kennedy from the perspective of New Orleans district attorney Jim Garrison (Kevin Costner).

Now in this new documentary “JFK Revisited: Through the Looking Glass,” which is narrated by Whoopi Goldberg and Donald Sutherland, Stone revisits the non-fiction book on which “JFK” was based and newly declassified evidence in the case. Incidentally, Sutherland appeared in Stone’s 1991 film as “X,” a mysterious Washington D.C. intelligence officer rumored to have been L. Fletcher Prouty, who said that Kennedy’s assassination was linked to the U.S. military–industrial complex.

The Showtime description of the new documentary reads, “Thirty years after acclaimed director Oliver Stone’s first examination of JFK’s assassination, Stone reassesses the horrific event that shaped a generation. Joined by Oscar-winning narrators Whoopi Goldberg and Donald Sutherland, as well as a distinguished team of medical and ballistics experts, historians, and witnesses and newly declassified and reexamined footage, Stone presents compelling evidence that in the Kennedy case, ‘conspiracy theory’ is now ‘conspiracy fact.'”

According to the studio press release, Stone will “reveal that Kennedy’s foreign policy actions were revolutionary in many ways and were a conscious decision he had been contemplating for a decade before taking office.” Stone will also “put Kennedy’s assassination in context politically, and present interviews, documents, and forensics reports that will change forever how Kennedy’s life, political career, and assassination will be considered.”

The press release continued, “It’s not an exaggeration to state that this [film] features the most distinguished collection of talent and knowledge on the JFK case ever assembled.”

Interviews in the film include the chairman of the Assassination Records Review Board John Tunheim, criminologist Henry Lee, Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., James Galbraith, and Salon founder David Talbot.

“This documentary film represents an important bookend to my 1991 film. It ties up many loose threads, and hopefully repudiates much of the ignorance around the case and the movie,” Stone said in a statement.

AGC Television president Lourdes Diaz added, “We have long admired Oliver Stone and his work, and the revelatory information his new documentary brings forward not only sheds a new light on JFK’s presidency and his assassination, it informs us about our contemporary world.”

“JFK Revisited: Through the Looking Glass” premieres Monday, November 22 at 7 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on Showtime.