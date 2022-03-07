Joint Base Andrews Active Shooter Reports

There are unconfirmed reports of an active shooter or active shooters at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, which is the base where Air Force One takes off from. That information came from an NPR reporter who was at the base.

Joint Base Andrews is an United States military facility located in Prince George’s County, Maryland. Authorities have not yet confirmed the reports.

Early reports on active shooter situations can sometimes end up being wrong. The reports on Joint Base Andrews were just breaking on March 6, 2022.

“I have no information other than this, but I am told JBA is on lockdown right now due to reports of an active shooter. Another reporter and I are in a shuttle van that is being held due to situation,” wrote NPR’s White House Correspondent Scott Detrow on Twitter. “The VP had already left base on Marine 2.”

He added: “JBA = Joint Base Andrews. This is the base Air Force One takes off from. Again, I’m just in a van reporting what I see. A couple sirens just went by.”

Here’s what you need to know:

A Reporter’s Van Was Searched

No sirens for awhile, but many police cars driving slowly around the base. Still no clear big picture information on what's happening. — Scott Detrow (@scottdetrow) March 7, 2022

Detrow provided other updates on Twitter just before 9:30 p.m. on the east coast.

Detrow also wrote on Twitter, “Guards stopped the shuttle reporters take from the terminal. They had rifles out and searched our van. Again, Harris and SGOTUS left already in Marine Two. We have asked for updates on the cabinet members who were also on the flight: Cardona, Buttigieg, and Fudge.”

He also wrote, “No sirens for awhile, but many police cars driving slowly around the base. Still no clear big picture information on what’s happening.”

Meanwhile our shuttle has been searched for a second time. The soldier who searched tells us this is a confirmed armed individual but no shots fired. But again, this is from someone who just came on our shuttle not an official statement. — Scott Detrow (@scottdetrow) March 7, 2022

He also wrote, “Meanwhile our shuttle has been searched for a second time. The soldier who searched tells us this is a confirmed armed individual but no shots fired. But again, this is from someone who just came on our shuttle not an official statement.”

Reports Referred to an ‘Armed Man’

ARMED MAN BYPASSES JOINT BASE ANDREWS GATE– US Park Police & JBA military police are searching for two men, one armed with an unspecified weapon, who got out of a black Ford Edge & ran past the security gate. — MoCo PG News (@MoCoPGNews) March 7, 2022

MoCO PG News, an independent news site, tweeted, “ARMED MAN BYPASSES JOINT BASE ANDREWS GATE– US Park Police & JBA military police are searching for two men, one armed with an unspecified weapon, who got out of a black Ford Edge & ran past the security gate.”

Authorities have not confirmed the information.

The website for JBA says,

Joint Base Andrews plays a dynamic and critical part in the defense of our nation. It has evolved from the muddy fields and wooden buildings of the 1940s supporting the P-47 Thunderbolt and F-80 Shooting Star, to a modern airfield supporting multi-million dollar nationally significant mission assets including Air Force One, the F-16 Fighting Falcon, the KC-135 Stratotanker, and the UH-1N Huey, solidifying itself as ‘America’s Airfield.’

It notes,

The history of Andrews Air Force Base dates back to the Civil War when the Union occupied a small country church as its headquarters for soldiers camped nearby. Today, that church is known as Chapel Two, and the base community still uses it for worship services.

This story is being updated as more information is learned about the active shooter reports at Joint Base Andrews.

READ NEXT: Chris Harrison’s Gushing Love Notes to His Girlfriend.