Georgia’s Deputy Secretary of State Slams Prominent Voter Fraud Critic’s ‘Little Man Ego’

Jordan Fuchs, Georgia’s secretary of state, is slamming prominent attorney L. Lin Wood, who raised questions on Twitter about her age and experience while pushing unverified claims of voter fraud.

“Little man ego will always have issues with female leadership. Just ask @LLinWood former law partners… and ex wife,” she wrote on Twitter on December 16. In another tweet, she wrote, “Have you ever met a man with a tiny man ego? How do you manage little man syndrome? Asking for a friend.”

Wood responded, “By the way, Jordy, I don’t think your private relationships with members of the opposite sex is relevant to Dominion voting machine deals. Do you? #FightBack Hard When Over The Target.” Fuchs also goes by the name Jordy Fuchs.

Have you ever met a man with a tiny man ego? How do you manage little man syndrome? Asking for a friend. https://t.co/HJacq1KvEQ — Jordan M. Fuchs (@JordyFuchs) December 17, 2020

Wood retorted, “‘Little man ego?’ ‘Issues with female leadership?’ ‘Former law partners?’ ‘Ex-wife.’ I have shrunk 2 1/2 inches in height as I have aged. Now 5’10”. I did agree to pay a former female partner in her 30’s $9M in fees for her excellent work on one of my cases.”

I hear Brad @GaSecofState was so hands off in his job for GA he likely did not even read contract with Dominion. I wonder if he even read 3/20 Consent Agreement with Democrats Brad delegated such “menial” tasks to Jordan Fuchs @JordyFuchs. She ran the office. GA is a hot mess. — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) December 16, 2020

That tweet came in response to Wood’s earlier tweet in which he wrote, “Do you believe @JordyFuchs age 30 with 1 year of government experience should have negotiated Dominion deal & thereafter essentially run GA Sec. of State Office? She was previously political consultant & was appointed as Deputy by @GaSecofState. Something ain’t right in GA.” Wood even claimed on twitter that “Jordan Fuchs @JordyFuchs has admitted publicly on Facebook that she was at one time a practicing witch. Yes, a Wicken. I do not respect that belief.”

Wood is the former attorney for Richard Jewell who has been raising unverified claims of voter fraud as the runoff elections that could determine control of the U.S. Senate loom; some conservative sites have pointed out his heavy Democratic donation record, raising questions about his motives. The exchange comes as tensions continue heating up in Georgia between Fuchs’ Republican boss and the two Republicans trying to win runoff elections. “Though I’ve told the Republican Party to stop focusing on me and instead direct their energies to winning the Senate runoffs, clearly they haven’t listened,” Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said in a release.

As embarrassing as it is for Sens. Perdue & Loeffler not to know that the data they want is already publicly available from the Secretary of State, it’s even worse that they’re not aware their own campaigns already have the data they’re looking for. pic.twitter.com/WXsQ24sge1 — GA Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (@GaSecofState) December 15, 2020

Fuchs has also been vocally critical of voter fraud claims, which President Donald Trump has pushed ever since Georgia swung to Joe Biden in the presidential election. “Republicans fell into a trap by expecting Brad Raffensperger and Brian Kemp to cheat for them,” she told The Washington Post.

Georgia Deputy Secretary of State Jordan Fuchs on the Texas lawsuit: "The allegations in the lawsuit are false and irresponsible … they don't bring forward a single person who this happened to. That's because it didn't happen." — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) December 8, 2020

Fuchs called out Trump after election officials from both parties received death threats, telling Reuters, “Trump and U.S. senators have refused to condemn these death threats,” she told Reuters. “In fact, he continues to support those who are actively calling for elections officials to be shot.”

In turn, Fuchs is being slammed by Trump supporters on Twitter who are raising questions about the Georgia election results.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. The Secretary of State Says He & His Wife Worked With Jordan Closely for Years Because She Ran His Campaigns

A press release announcing that Georgia Secretary of State-elect Brad Raffensperger was appointing Jordan Fuchs as Deputy Secretary of State called that position “one of the most important non-elected positions in Georgia since the Secretary of State’s office is responsible for elections, corporation registrations, business and occupational licensing and securities.”

“Tricia and I have worked with Jordan closely for years,” said Raffensperger, a Republican. “She is fully dedicated to achieving the goals outlined during the campaign, and given the tasks we have ahead of us there is no one else I would rather have leading our office.”

The release says Fuchs “managed Raffensperger’s campaigns for both State Legislature and for Secretary of State.”

2. Fuchs Was Previously Vice President of a Political Consulting Firm & Worked for a Republican on Capitol Hill

According to the release, prior to her service with Raffensperger, Jordan Fuchs “served as Vice President of Landmark Communications, a leading political consulting and public relations firm based in Alpharetta.” On Twitter, where she has posted numerous stories debunking voter fraud claims, she called it a Republican firm.

It’s not a big mystery that we all came out of the Republican political consulting firm Landmark Communications. It’s literally all over our LinkedIn pages @GabrielSterling https://t.co/PYsSYW3d8r — Jordan M. Fuchs (@JordyFuchs) December 9, 2020

She has experience in Washington D.C. “Prior to joining Landmark Communications, Fuchs worked in Washington, D.C. in the Congress and U.S. Foreign Policy Program with the Council on Foreign Relations and on Capitol Hill in the office of U.S. Representative Rob Woodall,” says the release.

“I have watched Jordan thrive in the high pressure and highly visible role leading a large organization,” continued Raffensperger. “I have the utmost confidence that she can successfully direct the efforts of this office, and achieve the goals upon which I campaigned. I am confident she will work hard for the people of Georgia.”

Her LinkedIn page explains of the Landmark experience, “Jordan Fuchs is the former Vice President and Political Consultant at Landmark Communications, Inc. Focused on competitive primary and general elections across Georgia, Jordan led the modernization of Landmark Communications’ local campaign tactics in advertising, public relations research, IVR and digital polling, digital media, canvassing and outreach. She served as a senior political consultant for federal, statewide, local and judicial candidates.”

On Facebook, she’s posted about the election. Some recent comments:

“Fun fact: early voting is absentee in person voting.”

“Not a single state in the union has certified their election. It’s easy to call something when you win bigly. Too close to call.”

(November 7)

Only a few old posts are still visible. She wrote in 2012, “🙂 How can I sleep with the threat of a nuclear Iran in the background and a German economic take over of the EU? lol. Ok, I’m going to bed.”

3. Fuchs Has Degrees in Public Relations & Political Science

According to the release, Fuchs “earned a B.A.J. in Public Relations from the Henry Grady School of Journalism and a B.A. in Political Science from the University of Georgia.”

“I am thankful and excited for the opportunity to serve the people of Georgia,” Fuchs said in the press release announcing her appointment. “We have many challenges ahead and we are building a team that can meet those challenges head-on. I believe that all Georgians will be proud of the team that will help us continue to be the best state in the nation in which to do business, raise a family, and build communities of which we can all be proud.”

She became deputy secretary of state in January 2019. Her LinkedIn page says she was a member of the College Republicans and Open Hand in college.

4. Fuchs Has Defended Georgia’s Election Security & Criticized a Tea Party Group That Raised Concerns in 2019

Fuchs was quoted in a Politico story in 2019 that reported a variety of groups were concerned that “Raffensperger and his staff are pushing ahead with a $150 million plan to switch the state to new voting machines (Dominion Voting Systems) that an array of experts warn would be susceptible to hacking.” That story says that Fuchs “scolded the tea party-aligned group FreedomWorks, which also opposes the machines,” by telling them, among other things, that they did not “fully comprehend the climate of our state, the demands of our communities, or the objectives of this office.”

Another press release reported that Raffensperger had appointed Fuchs to “serve on the Board of Directors for the Electronic Registration Information Center (ERIC). Fuchs will serve as Georgia’s national representative within the organization’s governing body,” the release said.

“Our office has led the charge to reform Georgia’s elections with common-sense solutions that prioritize efficiency and promote integrity – and our immediate action to join ERIC was a major victory for all of Georgia’s voters,” said Fuchs. “I am honored to represent our state at the national level as we continue to aggressively pursue solutions that ensure a better experience at the polls for our voters and election officials alike.”

What is ERIC? “ERIC is a multistate partnership that uses a sophisticated and secure data-matching tool to improve the accuracy and efficiency of state voter registration systems. Through ERIC, states share voter registration information to improve the integrity of voter lists,” the release says. “The national non-profit uses cross-state data matches to flag voters who may have registered in multiple states, moved out of state, or passed away – alerting election officials so that they can update voter rolls accordingly, consistent with federal and state law.”

A 2019 article by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution found that “the Georgia secretary of state’s office acknowledged…that a vendor had improperly redacted a purchasing document detailing security features of the state’s new $107 million voting system.” Fuchs is quoted in that article as saying, “Our new voting system, including new Poll Pads, are our most secure system to date.” The article notes that “the iPads will be provided by a company called KnowInk, which is working with Dominion Voting Systems to install the new voting technology statewide.”

Some Republicans, including President Donald Trump, have raised unverified claims against Dominion, which the company has adamantly denied.

5. A 2019 Petition Raised Concerns About Dominion But Fuchs Told the Media a Reexamination Would Be a Waste of Everyone’s Time

In 2019, King5.com reported that Raffensperger had announced that the state “plans to buy a $106 million election system from Denver-based Dominion Voting Systems. He certified the new system on Aug. 9” 2019. The article says a petition carrying more than 1,400 signatures was submitted raising questions about the Dominion machines.

Voters are allowed to request that the Secretary of State “reexamine any such device previously examined and approved by him or her” if they get enough signatures, the station reported. The Associated Press reported that the office planned to reexamine the machines.

“Requesting a reexamination of the new paper ballot system almost immediately after it was thoroughly tested and passed by an independent testing lab is a waste of everyone’s time and resources,” Deputy Secretary of State Jordan Fuchs said to the television station in response.

“We will comply with the legal requirements to conduct a reexamination, but the activists requesting the reexamination will have to pay for it,” Fuchs said.

READ NEXT: Wife Shoots D.C. Police Detective Husband After Sharing Wedding Video, Police Say