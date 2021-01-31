Julie Fancelli: Publix Heiress Funded Trump Capitol Rally, Organizers Say

Julie Jenkins Fancelli is the heiress to the multi-billion dollar Publix Super Markets fortune who helped to fund President Donald Trump’s “Save America March” in Washington, D.C. on January 6 that took place before rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol.

According to the Wall Street Journal, Fancelli donated approximately $300,000 of the $500,000 that was raised to fund the event. The newspaper reported that Fancelli’s donation was arranged by conservative radio host Alex Jones, who according to PBS helped spread false claims that the election had been stolen from Trump.

Federal Election Commission records show Fancelli donated more than $2.6 million to Republican causes in 2019 and 2020.

Here’s what you need to know:

Julie Fancelli Contacted Alex Jones & Offered to Contribute to a January 6 Event, the Wall Street Journal Reported

January 6 was promoted by Trump and his allies as a monumental day in his effort to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. It was the day on the calendar in which Congress would certify the results from the states declaring then-President-elect Joe Biden as the winner. As the Washington Post reported, several Republican-affiliated groups planned rallies and other events for January 6.

Fancelli was among the Trump supporters who wanted to get involved. The Wall Street Journal, citing event organizers, reported that Fancelli reached out to Jones and offered to contribute funds. According to the newspaper, Jones connected Fancelli to Caroline Wren, a Trump 2020 fundraiser, who was coordinating “the logistics of a rally with Women for America First.”

Fancelli has not publicly commented on the donations. The Wall Street Journal and ProPublica both reported Fancelli did not respond to phone messages.

Publix Quickly Issued a Statement Insisting Fancelli Does Not Represent the Company

Publix Statement regarding Julie Fancelli: pic.twitter.com/SLYEe3Je5a — Publix (@Publix) January 31, 2021

Fancelli’s father, George W. Jenkins, founded Publix Super Markets Inc. but she is not associated with the company’s operations. Hours after the Wall Street Journal published its investigation linking Fancelli to the January 6 rally, Publix publicly distanced itself from Fancelli and her political donations.

Publix posted the following statement on Twitter:

Mrs. Fancelli is not an employee of Publix Super Markets, and is neither involved in our business operations, nor does she represent the company in any way. We cannot comment on Mrs. Fancelli’s actions. The violence at the Capitol on Jan. 6 was a national tragedy. The deplorable actions that occurred that day do not represent the values, work or opinions of Publix Super Markets.

Fancelli Donated Millions of Dollars to GOP Causes, Including Trump’s Reelection Campaign, in 2019 & 2020

Fancelli is a prominent Republican donor. Public records on the Federal Election Commission website, under the names “Julie Fancelli,” “Mrs. Julie Jenkins Fancelli,” “Julie J Fancelli” and “Julia Fancelli,” show she donated more than $2.6 million to Republican causes in 2019 and 2020.

According to the Wall Street Journal, Fancelli donated just under $1 million “in the 2020 election cycle to a joint account for the Trump campaign and Republican Party.”

FEC records show that between 2016 and 2020, Fancelli donated nearly $2 million to the Trump Victory PAC. She also gave more than $550,000 to the Republican National Committee over the same time period.

The FEC records show Fancelli lives in Lakeland, Florida, which is located east of Tampa. Her donor record also lists her as being retired.