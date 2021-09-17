Justice for J6 Rally Time, Locations & Map: Where Will the Protests Be?

The Justice for J6 rally is happening on Saturday, September 18 in Washington, D.C., with multiple other locations hosting related events. According to the website, the event is supporting nonviolent offenders who were charged in the January 6 Capitol riot and the event itself intended to be nonviolent. Here are the details about when the event is taking place, along with related events in other locations.

The Event Is Taking Place at Union Square from 12-1:15 PM Eastern

Justice for J6 is taking place from 12 p.m. to 1:15 p.m. Eastern at Union Square, between 1st and 3rd Streets NW/SW, according to Look Ahead America’s website. A map of the event’s location is included on the webpage and also shown in the tweet below.

Here is Look Ahead America's Attendee Guidance for the #JusticeforJ6 Rally on Saturday, September 18 at noon at the US Capitol. For more information, go to https://t.co/kKZkynFdZE. pic.twitter.com/3yfLfR4dxo — Matt Braynard (@MattBraynard) September 10, 2021

On its website, Look Ahead America wrote:

We condemn political violence in all its forms, especially violence perpetrated on January 6, and we believe those who are found guilty should be punished. This is a rally in support of those who have been charged with nonviolent offences to protest of their disparate treatment at the hands of the Department of Justice and the Judiciary…

The website notes that the rules for the rally include traveling in groups, being “respectful to our security team and law enforcement,” not wearing any political candidate’s paraphernalia (including former President Trump or President Biden), wearing red, white, and blue, and “if you see anyone causing trouble, start recording them with your cell phone video and signal for help to an LAA Volunteer.”

Sister Rallies Are Also Taking Place

The website also lists the dates, times, and locations of sister rallies taking place in other cities and states. Many events are taking place on September 25 rather than September 18.

Here is that list, as it’s displayed on the website as of the time of publication.

Arizona

Saturday, September 25 at 2 p.m.

Location: Arizona State Capitol, 1700 W Washington St, Phoenix, AZ

Saturday, September 25 at 11 a.m.

Location: Orange County FBI Office, 4000 W Metropolitan Dr, Ste 200, Orange, CA

Saturday, September 25 from 9-11 a.m.

Location: West Steps of the State Capitol in Denver

Saturday, September 25 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Location: Georgia State Capitol, 206 Washington St SW, Atlanta, GA

Saturday, September 25 from 1-2 p.m.

Location: Iowa State Capitol, 1007 E Grand Ave, Des Moines, IA

October 2, time TBD

Location: State Capitol, SW 8th &, SW Van Buren St, Topeka, KS

September 25 at 12 p.m.

Location: State House, 24 Beacon St, Boston, MA

September 25 from 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Location: Slyvan Springs Park, St. Louis, MO

September 25 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Location: State Capitol Annex, 145 W State St, State House Annex, Trenton, NJ

September 25 from 12-2 p.m.

Location: New York State Capitol (Front Steps), Washington Ave and State St, Albany, NY

September 18 at 10 a.m.

Location: United States Courthouse, Charles R. Jonas Federal Building, 401 West Trade Street, Charlotte, NC

September 25 at 1 p.m.

Location: SC State House, 1100 Gervais St, Columbia, SC

September 25, time TBD

Location: State Capitol, 600 Dr. M.L.K. Jr Blvd, Nashville, TN

September 25 at 12 p.m.

Location: Texas State Capitol, 1100 Congress Ave @ W 11th St, Austin, TX

September 25 at 1 p.m.

Location: Virginia State Capitol, 100 Bank St, Richmond, VA

September 18 at 2 p.m.

Location: Department of Justice Office, 700 Stewart St, Seattle, WA

September 25 from 12-1 p.m.

Location: State Capitol, 200 W 24th St, Cheyenne, WY

