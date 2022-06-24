‘Dancing With the Stars’ Alum Opens Up About Healing Following Their Divorce

Kim Kardashian still believes in love, but she says she may never get married again.

During an episode of The Today Show, the “Dancing With the Stars” alum and reality TV star opened up about her divorce from Kanye “Ye” West and her current relationship with comedian and “Saturday Night Live” star Pete Davidson, per ET Online.

Kardashian Took Time to Herself After Her Split

Kardashian said that she had to take some time to herself after her divorce from West.

“I think I’m definitely going to be really cautious, because I have proven maybe I’m not the best at it,” Kardashian said, referring to marriage. “I don’t want to make that mistake again, so I would really [be cautious].”

She added, “Sometimes I think, ‘Should I just be in one of those relationships like Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell? It seems to be working out for them.”

Hawn and Russell have been together for over 40 years, but they have never gotten legally married.

She did, however, say she still believes in love.

“I believe in love,” she told the hosts. “I would never not believe in love.”

She said she took 10 months after she and West split up in order to “figure out what that’s like to be by myself.”

“After that, I was like, ‘OK, I’m ready,'” she shared. “It was so pleasantly unexpected.”

As for her advice to other people, Kardashian said, “I think you definitely need that time to yourself, then once you’re ready to get out there, I felt like I just wanted new energy and something different.”

As for her relationship with Davidson, she said she’s happy because she’s able to just be herself and “that is just the best feeling. ”

Kardashian Offered Advice to Her Younger Self

Kardashian was a 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition cover model, joining four other models as cover models for the issue.

Kardashian wore a nude SKIMS swimsuit for the cover, and the gallery of images features multiple changes of clothing and venues. Former cover models include Beyonce, Kate Upton, Tyra Banks and Heidi Klum. Kardashian’s images for the outlet can be seen online.

Kardashian wrote a letter to her younger self, specifically to herself as a high school senior. In the letter, she outlines briefly how far she has come in life since high school.

She shared that she would find her passion for helping people while scrolling through Twitter and seeing a video about Alice Johnson, who she helped free from prison.

“Soon you’ll have a new ‘it’: becoming a lawyer,” Kardashian writes. “And being your best will mean passing the California bar exam.”

She goes on to say that not everyone will believe in her or thinks he’s helping other people.

“The loud talkers are going to make noise,” she writes. “I lefto ut the part where you’re on a reality show; because of that, you’re not always going to be respected. You’re going to have to work harder to show people you come from a nice, normal family. It’s going to take some getting used to.”

She also talked a bit about social media and how it can be “fun and embarrassing and amazing and stupid.”

“But you’re going to become a more private person and you’re going to come to realize that the way to get your story out there-the actual narrative, the truth-isn’t by engaging but by doing,” she wrote.

“Dancing With the Stars” will return in the fall of 2022 in a new home. The show will now air live exclusively on Disney+ instead of on ABC.

