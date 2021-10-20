KREM TV Weather Report in Spokane Shows Graphic Porn Video

A KREM TV weather report in Spokane, Washington, shocked viewers when a graphic porn video played behind the anchorwoman on the air. Now police are investigating.

Heavy.com has reached out to KREM to get additional information. According to the Spokesman-Review, the pornographic video appeared on air behind an anchorperson who was giving a weather forecast.

A Spokane Police Department news release says the Spokane Police Department Special Victims Unit “responded to a local news outlet Sunday evening (October 17, 2021) after a disturbing image/video appeared on the screens of viewers during the station’s weather report,” police wrote.

Here’s what you need to know:

The Porn Video Played for About 10 Seconds

Cloudy with a chance of…porn on KREM in Washington state 🤦🏻‍♂️https://t.co/6jNKjwHV4S pic.twitter.com/b4hbJSGdoJ — Dave Briggs (@davebriggstv) October 20, 2021

It’s not yet clear whether the video was criminal.

“Around 6:30 PM on Sunday SPD began to receive calls regarding what was described as a pornographic or explicit image appearing during a television weather forecast,” police wrote. “It was a short video segment, generally described as a small portion of the screen, showing a separate image from the newscast of what appeared to be a possibly pornographic or explicit image. Estimates were the image / video lasted about 10 seconds.”

KREM somehow broadcast a porn video during its weather report and now the cops are involved: pic.twitter.com/r8QqgkImuj — Daniel Walters (@danielwinlander) October 18, 2021

The Spokane Police Department’s Special Victims Unit (SVU) and Technical Assistance Response Unit (TARU) “responded to the local station to conduct an investigation as to how the image appeared and where it came from. The stations personnel are cooperating fully with SPD in the attempt to determine what happened. The incident generated numerous calls from concerned citizens in the city and county. At the time of this release, the investigation is ongoing and no culpability of any kind has been determined.”

TV Spy reported that the video “appeared to show a woman’s backside.” It appeared on a video monitor behind meteorologist Michelle Boss as she gave a weather report. Heavy has reviewed the video, but it’s too graphic to run. It does appear to show a female’s naked backside.

The Station Apologized for an ‘Inappropriate Video’

It's a very strange clip — so strange I thought it might have been a hoax when I first saw it. Nobody on screen seems to react, and it takes shockingly long before they cut away. (I've blurred the image, obviously) pic.twitter.com/AtLnG02nrE — Daniel Walters (@danielwinlander) October 18, 2021

According to Ad Week, the station apologized. “Those of us here at KREM 2 want to apologize for something that happened in our 6 p.m. newscast tonight,” said the station, according to TV Spy. “An inappropriate video aired in the first part of the show. We are diligently working to make sure something like this doesn’t happen again.’”

The Spokesman-Review reported that the station faces the possibility of large fines from the Federal Communications Commission due to bans on explicit on-air content.

People shared the graphic video on Twitter. “You may want to take a peek at the weather forecast…THEY SHOWED ACTUAL PORN,” a person who tweeted it wrote.

I- I’m. I’m still shocked after this. Also, I really need to start looking at the monitors behind me before I do weather. https://t.co/9wPNFQtCXN — Nikki Torres (@NikkiTorresTV) October 18, 2021

KATU News reporter Nikki Torres tweeted, “I- I’m. I’m still shocked after this. Also, I really need to start looking at the monitors behind me before I do weather.”

Daniel Walters, a reporter for Inlander, tweeted, “It’s a very strange clip — so strange I thought it might have been a hoax when I first saw it. Nobody on screen seems to react, and it takes shockingly long before they cut away.”

A woman wrote, “My local news station KREM accidentally played a porno in the background during the weather. Thought it was funny at first and so did everyone else, but after zooming in on the PIP…I realized it was a little girl getting molested. I am sickened and angry. I reported to police.” The age of the female in the video is not clear.

READ NEXT: These Are the 13 Marines & Service Members Who Died in the Afghanistan Attack at Kabul Airport