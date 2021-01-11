Larry Brock of Texas Arrested, Identified as Man in Tactical Gear on Senate Floor

Larry Brock of Grapevine, Texas turned himself in after he was identified in photos as a man wearing tactical gear on the Senate floor during a siege of the US Capitol.

Brock, whose full name is Larry Rendell Brock, was identified by his ex-wife, who called the FBI and said she was not surprised to see him in photos of the protests, according to the affidavit of probable cause filed in his case. Brock, 53, turned himself in to police. He was fired from his job as photos surfaced online, according to NBC News in Dallas-Fort Worth. Brock was a combat veteran and served with the US Air Force.

He was charged with knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted building and violent entry and disorderly conduct, according to the US Department of Justice.

Here’s what you need to know:

Brock’s Ex-Wife Told the FBI She ‘Was Afraid He Would Be There’

Brock’s ex-wife, who was not identified in court documents, called the FBI to report she recognized her ex-husband in a photo taken inside the US Capitol. In the photo, he was wearing a military-style helmet, khaki pants, gray and black fatigues over a military vest, and a patch from his military service. The woman said she recognized her ex-husband and his military patch, the FBI said.

“I just know that when I saw this was happening I was afraid he would be there,” she told agents.

She called the FBI National Threat Operations Center (NTOC) on January 8, 2021. They were married for 18 years, she told agents.

Brock Was a Fighter Pilot & Combat Veteran Who Retired From the US Air Force as a Lieutenant Colonel

Brock was a retired Lieutenant Colonel with the US Air Force who graduated from the Air Force Academy and served in combat, according to The New Yorker. One of the patches Brock wore in photos was a yellow fleur de lis, the insignia of the 706th Fighter Squadron. He was the chief operations inspector and flight commander with the 706th Fighter Squadron, and led more than two dozen pilots.

Brock retired in 2014, Air Force spokeswoman Ann Stefanek told The New Yorker in a statement.

“This individual is no longer serving in the Air Force Reserve. He retired in 2014. As a private citizen, the Air Force no longer has jurisdiction over him,” the spokesperson said.