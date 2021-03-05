LeBron James Has Interesting Comparison For Steph Curry & Kevin Durant

If anyone is familiar with the styles of play of All-Stars Steph Curry and Kevin Durant it is future NBA Hall of Famer LeBron James.

Even before Durant and Curry teamed up in Golden State in the Summer of 2016, LeBron had played them both in the NBA Finals. In fact, of LeBron’s 10 NBA Finals appearances five of them have featured either, Durant, Curry, or Both.

LeBron is aware of the talent of the two future Hall of Famers and on Friday he compared them to a famed rap duo via his Twitter account.

LeBron Compares Curry and KD To Rick Ross & Drake

On Friday rapper Drake dropped his new project entitled Scary Hours and one song, ‘Lemon Pepper Freestyle’ features famed rapper and Miami Heat super fan Rick Ross. Ross and Drake have some of the most classic rap songs in history which caused Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma to compare the duo to Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen. James vehemently disagreed.

“Nah bro they more like Steph and KD!! They don’t miss! EVER!!!,” James tweeted.

Nah bro they more like Steph and KD!! They don’t miss! EVER!!! https://t.co/1kpWP9WmC4 — LeBron James (@KingJames) March 5, 2021

While the tweet might seem like a slight towards Jordan to some, James has a valid point. Durant and Curry may have been one of the greatest shooting duos of all time.

Curry & KD Were Unstoppable in Golden State

Who could forget the third quarter avalanches that featured both Durant and Curry, where the Warriors would go on 10,15, sometimes even 20-point runs. It was to the point that if you were not ahead of Golden State by at least five points at halftime, you pretty much had no shot at winning the ball game.

While Kevin Durant won NBA Finals MVP during both years of Golden State‘s back-to-back titles, Steph Curry was no slouch in those series. In fact, many believe if not for a dismal 3-16 shooting performance during Game 3 of the 2018 Finals against LeBron and the Cleveland Cavaliers, he almost certainly would have won the award.

Despite all that Steph and KD accomplished during his time in Golden State, the dark cloud of Durant’s final season with the Warriors that ultimately landed him in Brooklyn will always be apart of the story. Steph acknowledged that during an interview with ESPN’s Rachel Nichols last year.

“There’s so many narratives that go on, especially when you’re at the top of the league,” Curry told Nichols via the San Francisco Chronicle

“No matter how, you know, the full transition happens to Brooklyn, him separating himself from the Warriors — that’s gonna happen. I think he knows, you know, what we were about as teammates, what we were about as friends on and off the court. And again, nobody is gonna take away the accomplishments we had.”

Both Steph and KD missed the majority of the 2020 season due to injury. Steph Curry suffered a broken hand at the beginning of last season and Durant was out for the entire season after tearing his Achilles in the 2019 NBA Finals.

Although they are no longer teammates Curry and Durant are both enjoying individual and team success as they are looking to get back to the playoffs for the first time since the 2019 Finals.

