Where to Watch LSU vs McNeese Football 2021

LSU is looking to rebound after a disappointing Week 1 loss as they host McNeese State at Tiger Stadium on Saturday.

The game (8 p.m. ET start time) isn’t on regular TV, but it will stream live on both SEC Network+ (this can be watched on the ESPN app or website if you have a cable package or streaming service that includes SEC Network) and ESPN+.

Here’s a more in-depth rundown of all the ways you can watch McNeese vs LSU:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Every game that is on SEC Network+ (which is different from the regular SEC Network TV channel) is also available on ESPN+:

With ESPN+, you'll be able to stream hundreds of live college football games during the 2021 season.

Or, if you also want Disney+ and Hulu, you can get all three for $13.99 per month.

Once signed up for ESPN+, you can watch McNeese vs LSU live on the ESPN app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4 or 5, Xbox One or Series X/S, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Samsung Smart TV, Oculus Go, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via ESPN.com.

You can also watch on your computer via ESPN.com.

McNeese vs LSU Preview

The West Coast opener did not go as planned for LSU, with the Tigers looking choppy in a 38-27 loss to UCLA. The Tigers allowed nearly 500 yards of offense from the Bruins and managed just 49 rushing yards.

“They did a good job. They knew what we were doing,” LSU coach Ed Orgeron said. “They out-schemed us in a lot of situations on offense and defense. We spent a lot of time on Sunday going through those things. We’ve got to eliminate those things. There’s a lot of things we could’ve eliminated as coaches, and we didn’t do it.”

LSU had some turmoil leading up to the matchup, including having to move their practices to Houston due to Hurricane Ida. Orgeron wasn’t taking the excuse.

“I felt like we had good practices. I felt like we traveled well. I felt like we were ready to play the game. I didn’t see any distractions during the week besides us having to move and their families being in harm’s way,” Orgeron said. “I wanted to win for them. I wanted to win just as bad as anybody else for the people in Larose (Orgeron’s hometown), the people in Louisiana. It just didn’t happen, but hey it’s the beginning of the year. I do believe we have a great team. I do believe we’ll have a great season, and it starts this week with McNeese.”

McNeese State — a Division I FCS squad — dropped its opener against West Florida 42-36. The matchup against LSU will be unique for quarterback Cody Orgeron, who is the son of Ed Orgeron.

“It’s definitely difficult,” said Cody Orgeron, who completed 30-of-48 passes for 361 yards and 2 touchdowns in the opening loss. “Going in there, I got both of my brothers still on the sideline, my dad. I feel like it’s me against the whole (family), but I wouldn’t want it any other way. I live for stuff like that. You dream of moments like this as a kid, and it’s finally here. I just can’t wait to go out there and play, have fun.”

Ed Orgeron echoed that sentiment.

“Obviously, it’s different, but I’ve got to put that aside,” the elder Orgeron said. “I’ve got to put the Tigers first. He’s got to put McNeese first. We’ll compete like we always do.”

LSU is a massive 38.5 point favorite for the matchup, with the total set at 66.5 points.