WATCH: Man Wears Swastika Mask at Wisconsin Pro Trump Rally After Mall Shooting

A man was captured on video donning a swastika mask at the MAGA rally that was held in support of President Donald Trump in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin. The November 21 rally was held across from Mayfair Mall, the day after a mass shooting left eight people wounded at the popular shopping center in Milwaukee County.

The man’s identity is not clear; he was standing with a group of Proud Boys as they were confronted by Milwaukee Black Lives Matter activist Vaun Mayes. See Mayes’ YouTube channel here. Mayes recorded the video. The man with the mask was not wearing the Proud Boys’ colors, and they disavowed him in the video when he put on the mask, telling him to take it off, which he did. You can see the moment the man puts on the swastika mask at about 5:30 in the video below. “We don’t agree with that f***ing bullsh**,” said one Proud Boy after the man put on the mask. Another man in the Proud Boy group called the mask-wearing man a “knucklehead,” and a third said, “We’re not f***ing racist. We aren’t f***ing Nazis.”

Sheriff Clarke hosts Proud Boy Rally in Warwatosa Wi – Pt 2 – Vaun Mayes Confrontation/Conversation 2020-11-22T05:53:18Z

Mayes responded, “These type of mother f***ers are standing here with you all. He put on a damn swastika mask.” Proud Boys then began debating Mayes, claiming that Black Lives Matter called for gangs to come out, saying that accused Kenosha shooter Kyle Rittenhouse was being chased by a pedophile, and they told Mayes to focus on getting Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett and Milwaukee’s Democratic leadership out of office. Mayes claimed no formal BLM group was at the scene and continued to challenge the Proud Boys as the debate raged on.

The video starts with Mayes demanding to know where former Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke was at; Clarke spoke at the rally, which police said drew 500-600 people to the streets outside Mayfair. One man in the scene wore a cowboy hat that read Trump 2020, and other men wore masks stamped with the word, Proud Boys. The next day, police announced they had arrested a 15 year old Hispanic Milwaukee male in connection with the mass shooting. The mass shooting had no link to the rally, which was scheduled before the shooting occurred.

Mayes & the Proud Boys Debated Racism Before the Man Pulled Out the Mask

Mayes confronted the group about racism. He’s one of Milwaukee’s most prominent BLM leaders; he’s also out on pretrial release on federal charges for his alleged role in a 2016 plot to firebomb a police precinct in Milwaukee.

“This is some foolish sh*t,” he said.

“You’re the one being racist,” people told Mayes.

“…you all aren’t going to do sh**. I’m not scared of you all,” Mayes said. “Welcome to Milwaukee, America mother f***ker.”

He told the Proud Boys thy should “go back where the f*** you all came from.” A man responded, “Milwaukee Proud Boys are here, idiot.”

“Blacks are racist,” a man said.

“welcome to Milwaukee mother f***er,” said Mayes.

The man wasn’t wearing the swastika mask at first, but he pulled it out and put it on in the middle of this argument.

Mayes then said: “These are the type of people you have standing with you all. Anti racism, are you kidding me? Get the f*** out of here.”

The Proud Boys Said They Were There as Security

Some of the Proud Boys, who made their affiliation openly known on their shirts, masks, and hats, were open carrying large guns, which is legal in Wisconsin with some exceptions, as were other people on the pro Trump side. The Proud Boys have been characterized as an extremist group by organizations that monitor hate groups; they’ve disputed that descriptor, and there’s no sign that they were anything but peaceful at the Wauwatosa rally

On their website, they describe their group by saying, in part, “The basic tenet of the group is that we are ‘Western chauvinists who refuse to apologize for creating the modern world.’ Like Archie Bunker, we long for the days when ‘girls were girls and men were men.’ This wasn’t controversial even twenty years ago, but being proud of Western culture today is like being a crippled, black, lesbian communist in 1953.” It’s a men’s only group.

A contingent of Black Lives Matter protesters was also at the scene.

Anti Trump protestor returns and throws a punch at the Proud Boys crew and is arrested right after by Wauwatosa police. #stopthesteal rally Wauwatosa, WI. pic.twitter.com/Iq5w2gWlvq — Tony (@Mrtdogg) November 21, 2020

There was one arrest for disorderly conduct, say Wauwatosa police; they didn’t provide more details about it. We asked them if this conservative news site story was true (it alleges a car driven by a Joe Biden supporter hit Trump supporters and Proud Boys gave aid), and police spokeswoman Abby Pavlik said in an email, “There was an injury crash at Mayfair/North around 10:57a. Two pedestrians sustained minor injuries and the vehicle involved fled the scene. Our Crash Unit is investigating the incident.” We asked her for more details, including whether it was intentional or politically motivated and will add them into this story if received.

Hit and run at MAGA protest in Wauwatosa 11/21/2020You will have to pinch to zoom on your phone. A man in the red car stopped at the stoplight for the east bound turn onto Mayfair Rd. I was standing 5 feet from him on the corner of the turn. He refused to move and was verbally mixing it up with the protesters. He… 2020-11-22T01:48:52Z

“We’re from everywhere,” one of the Proud Boys said as a woman with a pink “Women for Trump” sign gushed praise. “Wow, you guys are awesome,” she said. “We were requested to provide security make sure everyone got safe,” the man said.

Some people expressed their disgust on social media, however. This photo shows Proud Boys using the OK hand symbol, which has become associated with white supremacy.

A day after a shooting at Mayfair mall the proud boys (a white supremacist group) is in Wauwatosa protesting the election. I grew up in Tosa. This is so disgusting and awful. https://t.co/t8zQ6AtIXW — Tyson (@HalasBearReport) November 21, 2020

Remy del Toro, one of the Proud Boys group, said: “We’re patriots. We f***ing love America, love drinking beer. We heard there were going to be a lot of patriots showing up.” He said about 200 Proud Boys came to keep the environment “safe,” and noted that Black Lives Matter was there.

The Proud Boys Have Been Characterized as Extremist, a Label They Dispute

ADL Backgrounder | Proud BoysThe Proud Boys represent an unconventional strain of American right-wing extremism. While the group can be described as violent, nationalistic, Islamophobic, antisemitic, transphobic and misogynistic, its members represent a range of ethnic backgrounds, and its leaders vehemently protest any allegations of racism. Learn more at https://www.adl.org/resources/backgrounders/proud-boys-0 copyright © 2020 ADL 2020-09-30T19:10:06Z

The Southern Poverty Law Center labels the Proud Boys extremists, which is a label they disavow. “Their disavowals of bigotry are belied by their actions: rank-and-file Proud Boys and leaders regularly spout white nationalist memes and maintain affiliations with known extremists,” the site says. “They are known for anti-Muslim and misogynistic rhetoric. Proud Boys have appeared alongside other hate groups at extremist gatherings like the ‘Unite the Right’ rally in Charlottesville.”

SPLC’s descriptors of the Proud Boys have been disputed by their founder Gavin McInnes, who filed a lawsuit against SPLC, according to the Anti-Defamation League. It was dismissed. “The Proud Boys represent an unconventional strain of American right-wing extremism. While the group can be described as violent, nationalistic, Islamophobic, transphobic and misogynistic, its members represent a range of ethnic backgrounds, and its leaders vehemently protest any allegations of racism,” ADL writes.

During a debate with Biden, Trump controversially told the Proud Boys to “stand back and stand by” before claiming he didn’t know who they were.

At its height, according to Wauwatosa police, as many as 600 people lined the streets across from Mayfair. Police say an altercation sparked the mall shootings and that they weren’t random, but they haven’t been more specific about it. The rally was planned before the shooting, and it took place across from the mall parking lot, which was barricaded off, preventing vehicle entry.

Here’s more video from earlier in the rally.

Watch @MythinformedMKE's broadcast: Rally for President Trump in Wauwatosa, WI across from Mayfair Mall https://t.co/4LDc77qLYK — Learn 2 McCarthy🇺🇸 (@Learn2Decider) November 21, 2020

At one point, Clarke was “escorted” by Proud Boys at the rally, according to this Twitter user.

Former Milwaukee Sheriff David Clarke walks through crowed escorted by Proud Boys shaking supporters hands. “I want to thanks the Proud Boys for being here and providing security for this thing. Where’s @WauwatosaPD?” pic.twitter.com/7mQqSLDo9M — Ricardo🇨🇺 🇵🇷Torres (@RicoReporting) November 21, 2020

“We appreciate that a majority of the group stayed on the sidewalk which allowed traffic to move through the area. The Wauwatosa Police Department continues to support the First Amendment right to peaceably assemble,” police wrote.

