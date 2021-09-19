WATCH: Marines in Uniform Help Push Stuck Car in Viral TikTok Video

Multiple U.S. Marines in full dress uniform helped push a couple’s stuck car in a viral TikTok video, causing a motorist stranded in the vehicle to declare, “This is the most American thing ever.”

The video, by TikTok user @vigi.boo was posted on September 17, 2021, and it’s already received millions of likes.

The TikTok user captioned the video, “#themarines #unitedstatesofamerica #greateful #semperfi #thedaythemarineshelpedus #godblessamerica #usamarines #amen #beautiful #intimesofstress #hope.” The video contained the text, “the day the Marines help us.” Heavy has reached out to the Department of Defense public affairs office for comment and more details on the Marines.

‘This Is the Most American Thing Ever,’ the Woman Says in the Video

The woman declares in the video, “we just got stuck,” and you can see flood waters around the couple’s vehicle.

“Thank you so much,” she tells the Marines as they wade through the water, with rain pouring down. You can see their bus in the distance, and then multiple Marines push the back of the car, helping the stranded motorists get out of the flood waters.

“This is so cool. Oh my God. This is the most American thing ever,” the woman says. “Thank you.”

Where was the video filmed? The woman who filmed it didn’t say, but a road sign says, “Memorial Br.” A comment writer claimed, “They’re from DC, the guys that ceremoniously carry the caskets of fellow Marines at Arlington National Cemetery. They’re amazing.”

Arl.com, a publication in Arlington, Virginia, reported, “It appears to have taken place on Columbia Pike near the Pentagon on Thursday, amid a torrential downpour that flooded a number of roadways around Arlington.”

The website for the Arlington National Cemetery mentions Memorial Bridge, “Arlington National Cemetery is located across the Potomac River from Washington, D.C. The main cemetery entrance is at the end of Memorial Avenue, which extends from Memorial Bridge. Arlington is accessible from the major roadways in the D.C. area: Interstate 95, the Capital Beltway (I-495), the George Washington Memorial Parkway and the Baltimore-Washington Parkway (I-295).”

One of the directions to Arlington National Cemetery mentions the “Memorial BR” exit, saying, “Rollow Route 66 East to I-495 South and exit onto Route 50 toward Arlington. Exit onto George Washington Parkway (will show as ‘Memorial Br/Geo Wash Pkwy’). Continue on the GW Parkway and then take the Arlington Cemetery-Memorial Bridge exit. Merge left with the traffic exiting from Route 110. At the stop sign, make a left onto Memorial Avenue.”

The video was shared on Reddit with the headline, “marines in dress uniforms step in to move a car stuck in a flooded road.”

People Praised the Marines on TikTok

People expressed admiration in the woman’s TikTok thread. Here are some of those comments:

“Marines!!!! The few the proud!!!! Semper Fi!!!”

“That’s who I expect to fight for our freedom.”

“Wouldn’t expect anything less of our fine Marines.”

“Service before self!! Marines are the best ever and absolutely handsome on their blues.”

“Ooh-rah!!! They just look ‘majestic’ in that uniform. Beautiful moment caught for the rest of us to see.”

It wasn’t lost on many that multiple Marines just lost their lives in the terrorist attack at the Kabul airport in Afghanistan. “God bless all our military troops specially at this time,” wrote one person.

“I’m going to tell you right now, they LOVED helping you out. Cause this is what we Marines do.”

“In your dress uniform…God bless you.”

“They’re wearing their dress blues and they still get out in the rain knee deep water and help who’s in need. Hat’s off to you. That’s American.”

“This is what men look like. For anyone that forgot.”

“My only regret in life is not joining the military. I want to thank both my uncles for being brave Marines and all the other brave men, women.”

“I’m enlisting into the Marines in one year when I turn 17.”

