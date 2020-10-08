Haley Kocher, Mark Meadows’ Daughter: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Haley Kocher is the daughter of White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows. Kocher married her husband, Ian, in Atlanta, Georgia, in May 2020.

In addition to his daughter, Meadows has a son, Blake, with his wife, Debbie.

On June 4, Kocher posted a photo showing her in a wedding dress alongside her husband. The caption of the photo read, “The start of forever.” Kocher confirms that she married Ian Kocher on May 31 in her bio section on her profile.

The most recent publicly visible post on Kocher’s Facebook page is a fundraiser that the chief of staff’s daughter was running for The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. On her page, Kocher says that she moved to Atlanta, Georgia, in 2015.

1. ’70 or So’ Guests Were Present at Meadows’ Daughter’s ‘Lavish Wedding’

The Atlanta Journal Constitution reported on October 8 that Kocher married her husband in a “lavish wedding” in the city that violated city guidelines on gatherings. At the time, gatherings of more than 10 people were banned. The Journal Constitution reports that “70 or so guests” were present at the wedding including Ohio Republican Congressman Jim Jordan.

The wedding took place at the Biltmore Ballroom in the midtown area of Atlanta. Heavy has reached out to the venue for comment. The Journal Constitution reports that Meadows walked his daughter down the aisle “through a path of soft white flower petals.” The report says that there were 11 bridesmaids and eight groomsmen present at the wedding.

2. Prior to Proposing to Kocher, Her Husband Spent 2 Days Along With Mark Meadows in Washington D.C.

On the couple’s The Knot page, Kocher says that she met her husband in December 2017. Kocher says that the couple met on the dating app Hinge. Shortly after meeting, Kocher said that her husband joined her family for a Christmas Eve religious service and dinner. Kocher writes, “He even made it through being left alone with them for a short time at dinner.”

Kocher said that the couple began pre-engagement counseling in January 2019. In May of that year, Kocher said that her husband spent two days alone with Meadows in Washington D.C. Kocher writes, “His 2 days alone with my dad, and the giddy smile on Ian’s face gave me a clue that things were moving forward.” Kocher says that her husband proposed to her in July 2020 during a fishing trip in North Carolina. The couple honeymooned in the Caribbean island of St. Lucia.

On his Facebook bio section, Ian Kocher writes, “Your friendly ambassador to the world of firearms.” Ian Kocher maintains a blog where he reviews guns. He also has an account with the gaming streaming platform, Twitch.

On his Twitter profile, Ian Kocher writes, “May your gun be with you always.” He describes himself as a “West Virginian livin’ in Georgia.” He identifies himself as a supporter of the Libertarian Party. According to his LinkedIn page, Ian Kocher works as a technician for the telecom company Intelset General Corporation.

3. Mark Meadows Has Called His Children His ‘Greatest Blessing’ & a ‘Gift From God’

Being a dad to Blake and Haley, and a grandad to Autumn, has been my greatest blessing. Happy Father's Day to all the wonderful dads out there! pic.twitter.com/Nsfd753nga — Mark Meadows (@MarkMeadows) June 17, 2018

Meadows paid tribute to his children on Twitter twice, on Father’s Day in 2019 and 2018. Meadows tweeted in 2019, “For me personally, there’s been no greater joy than being a father to my two children Blake and Haley, and a grandad to my granddaughter Autumn. They’re a gift from the Lord.”

A year earlier, Meadows called his children his “greatest blessing.”

4. Kocher Graduated From Lee University in Tennessee in 2015

According to Kocher’s LinkedIn page, she works as a benefits consultant in Atlanta with insurance giant AON. Kocher has been in the role since June 2015. In addition to her role in insurance, Kocher says that she works as a wedding planner with a business named Today and Forever Events in Atlanta. Kocher worked as an intern for her father when he was a congressman. The Smokey Mountain News reported in October 2012 that Kocher took a break from college to go “door-to-door” campaigning for her father’s congressional campaign.

Kocher graduated from Lee University, a private Christian university in Cleveland, Tennessee, in 2015 with a bachelor of science in business administration and management. The Smokey Mountain News reported in 2012 that Blake Meadows was a student a Patrick Henry College, a private Christian university in Virginia.

5. At 9 Years Old, a Creationist Group Claimed that Kocher Found the Bones of a 100-Foot Dinosaur in Colorado

Raising The Allosaur TrailerThis is the trailer for the 2002 Vision Forum "documentary" Raising The Allosaur. It was suddenly removed from the Vision Forum catalog and web site without explanation, even though it had been Vision Forum's most successful product. 2014-02-05T00:30:38Z

In October 2019, The New Yorker reported that Meadows and his wife brought their homeschooled children on a creationist dinosaur fossil digging excavation in Utah and Colorado known as Dragon’s Den Dig. The other attendees of the trip were other homeschooled children. According to the Dragon’s Den Dig organizers, Kocher uncovered the claws of a “100-foot Sauropod, presently believed to be of the rare Ultrasaurus variety.” At the time, Kocher was 9 years old.

The discovery was turned into a movie titled, Raising the Allosaur: The True Story of a Rare Dinosaur and the Home Schoolers Who Found It. The New Yorker quotes Meadows’ in the documentary as saying, “We were working towards the end of the day here, just trying to get one last bit of rock out before, you know, before we finished. All of a sudden, we spotted a little bit of bone, we thought—and we found a claw.” Fellow creationist paleontologist Joe Taylor is quoted in the article as saying that the claim that Kocher discovered “major bones” was “utterly ridiculous.”

