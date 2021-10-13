Mexico vs El Salvador Live Stream: How to Watch Online in US

El Salvador will host Mexico in what is a crucial World Cup Qualifier over at Estadio Cuscatlán in San Salvador. “La Selecta” look to bounce back and possibly get into World Cup qualifying spots with a win and some other results. Mexico looks to maintain their top spot in the table in CONCACAF and get three points in the first of four consecutive matches way from home.

In the United States, the match (9:40 p.m. ET) will be televised on CBS Sports Network (English broadcast), NBC Universo (Spanish) and Telemundo (Spanish).



El Salvador vs Mexico Preview

El Salvador will have around 31,000 fans able to entre the Estadio Cuscatlán con Wednesday when they face Mexico. This is also a crucial match for the home side as a loss would see their World Cup odds reduced. The team came away from a disappointing result where they almost came away from their match against Costa Rica where they had a last-minute free kick saved by Keylor Navas.

This would exacerbate the current situation that the team is facing after coach Hugo Pérez came out with comments where he said that there are people “on the inside that are the enemy”.

This was a comment made at people within the federation that have been apparently looking to find ways to sabotage his work. This was a comment made where he was looking to find solutions to some working conditions within the national team.

La Selecta will be without two players due to suspension. Narciso Orellana was sent off against Costa Rica; midfielder Roberto Domínguez received a second yellow card and will have to sit out.

Another being loss to El Salvador is Eriq Zavaleta, who suffered a concussion. In his press conference, Pérez mentioned the protocols that the Toronto FC man is currently under and was already discarded for the Mexico game.

Mexico look to retain the top spot in CONCACAF qualifiers when they head to a very intense Cusca will have two absences due to injury and one because of suspension. Club América players Jorge Sánchez and Henry Martín will be out due to injury while Monterrey man César Montes has to sit out due to a second yellow card he received against Honduras.

El Salvador probable XI: Mario González, Alex Roldán, Rómulo Villalobos, Eduardo Vigil, Bryan Tamacas; Cristian Martínez, Marvin Monterroza, Darwin Cerén, Enrico Dueñas; Jairo Henríquez, Joaquín Rivas

Mexico probable XI: Guillermo Ochoa, Luis Rodríguez, Johan Vásquez (Nestor Araujo), Héctor Moreno, Jesús Gallardo; Edson Álvarez, Héctor Herrera, Sebastián Córdova; Hirving Lozano, Raúl Jiménez, Jesús Corona

Head to Head:

Previous Matches: 20

El Salvador Wins: 3

Mexico Wins: 10

Draws: 0