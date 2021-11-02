Miami OH vs Ohio Football 2021 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

MAC rivals meet when the Miami (OH) RedHawks visit the Ohio Bobcats (1-7, 0-0 MAC) on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at Peden Stadium in Athens. For both of these teams, they look to take a big step in conference play in another edition of the Battle of the Bricks.

The game (7:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ESPNU. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Miami (OH) vs Ohio online:

Miami-OH vs Ohio Preview

The 97th contest between the two schools has a special meaning as it is the first one that these two schools have had since 2019. The 2020 edition of this in-state rivalry was cancelled due to the pandemic. That should bring some special intrigue to this contest midweek.

The Bobcats come into this MAC game with a 1-7 record and looking to get into a position where they can end the season strong.

Coming off their 34-27 loss to Kent State, quarterback Kurtis Rourke, who threw for 308 yards and rushed for a career-high two touchdowns. Despite the loss, Rourke was named the MAC Scholar Athlete of the Week.

De’Montre Tuggle leads the ground game with 553 yards, while averaging 69.1 yards per game with four touchdowns. Against Kent State ran for 59 yards and scored a touchdown on the night.

This season, O’Shaan Allison was part of the running game as he adds 303 yards on the ground, while Armani Rogers adds 459 yards on 70 carries and a team-leading six touchdowns.

Defensively, Cannon Blauser led the effort with a career-high 14 total tackles, including 1.5 tackles for loss.

The RedHawks currently lead this series 54-40-2 while also looking to expand on their two-game winning streak.

Tuesday’s contest is the first of three-straight midweek games for the Red and White. Miami also heads to Buffalo on Tuesday, Nov. 9 and hosts Bowling Green on Tuesday, Nov. 16. The RedHawks wrap up the season finale at Kent State on Saturday, Nov. 27.

The success of this team has come via the arms of their quarterbacks. AJ Mayer played in seven games, going 67-of-124 with 943 yards and six touchdowns, while Brett Gabbert has played in five games, going 66-of-113 for 929 yards and eight touchdowns.

On the ground, most of the work is done by Keyon Mozee. The freshman from Lee’s Summit, Missouri has 342 yards on 80 carries with three touchdowns, while on the receiving end, Jack Sorenson adds 42 catches for 703 yards on five touchdowns.