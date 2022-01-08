NDSU vs Montana State Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The NCAA FCS football championship takes center stage on Saturday when the No. 2 seed North Dakota State Bison (13-1) take on the No. 8 seed Montana State Bobcats (12-2) at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas.

The game (Noon ET start time) will be televised on ESPN. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Montana State vs North Dakota State online:

Montana State vs North Dakota State Preview

The Bison are coming off a 20-14 victory over James Madison in the semifinals on December 17. NDSU quarterback Cam Miller went 10-19 for 165 yards and two touchdowns, while fullback Hunter Luepke had 89 yards receiving, snagging TD passes for 32 and 22 yards while also rushing for 110 yards on 19 carries.

The Bison defense also came up with a few key stops late in the game, and that made all the difference. One key matchup to watch in this one will be Montana State’s rushing attack against NDSU’s ‘D.’ The Bobcats are netting 225.5 yards on the ground per game, while North Dakota State’s 3rd-ranked rushing defense has surrendered an average of 82.7 yards per contest. Something will have to give in this one.

Montana State’s head coach Brent Vigen was at NDSU coaching in some capacity from 1998-2013, so this will be a significant matchup for him on a personal and professional level.

“Within our program and I think you look to Montana State, you can win a lot of football games when you’re able to run the football and play good defense,” Bison head coach Matt Entz said, per Hero Sports. “Here at NDSU, our calling card has been winning the line of scrimmage and offensively being able to run the football, protect our quarterback, and at the same time stop people from doing that. What they’re doing is very impressive. Coach Vigen and his staff have done a great job of getting in there and laying this foundation of what the expectations are and what the standard is.”

The Bobcats are fresh from a 31-17 win over South Dakota State on December 18. Montana State QB Tommy Mellott completed 10 of 15 passes for 233 yards and two TDs, and he also led the team in rushing with 155 yards and two scores on the ground. The Bobcats have won three straight, and now, they’ll face the toughest test of the season.

“I didn’t know if we would make it here, but I knew we could,” Vigen said about his group. “I wanted that message to be heard loud and clear. That was based on where I thought this program was at and where our talent was at.”

“This [NDSU] team, much like all the teams of the previous decade, do things how championship teams do them,” Vigen added. “They run the football. They stop the run. Play really good special teams. They’re the type of team that you have to beat, they’re not going to beat themselves.”

Montana State is 21-15 in the all-time series against North Dakota State, but the Bison have won three in a row.