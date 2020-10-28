How Many People Were at Obama’s Rally for Biden in Orlando, Florida? [Crowd Photos]

Former President Barack Obama led a socially distanced, drive-in rally for former Vice President and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on Tuesday, October 27, in Orlando, Florida. Here’s a look at crowd photos and how many attended Obama’s rally for Biden.

The Drive-In Rally Was Attended by People in 273 Cars

Obama spoke admiringly of his former Vice President while also blasting current President Donald Trump during his drive-in rally. According to Orlando Sentinel, Obama’s rally drew 273 cars to the event. The audience was invitation-only, since Biden is seeking to keep crowds small during the pandemic.

Obama told the crowd that they could not only give Biden a win in Florida, but they could also deliver a World Series win, ESPN reported.

Obama said: “The last time the Rays were in the World Series in 2008, Florida sent me to the White House. The Rays fell just a bit short then, but, here in Florida, Democrats fell a little bit short in 2016 also. Over the next couple of weeks, Florida, you’ve got the chance to fix two mistakes. You’ve got the chance to set two things right. You can bring a World Series championship to the Sunshine State, and you can send Joe Biden and Kamala Harris to the White House.”

Obama talked about the COVID-19 cases in the U.S. and then talked about how Trump was complaining that the media was covering the pandemic too much. Obama said: “If he had been focused on Covid from the beginning, cases would not be reaching record highs across the country this week, the White House would not be having its second outbreak in a month.”

Obama talked about how he lived at the White House, and he personally knows that a pandemic can be controlled at that location.

I lived in the White House for a while… It’s a well-controlled environment. You can take some preventive measures in the White House to avoid getting sick. Except, this guy can’t seem to do it. He’s turned the White House into a hot zone.

“Winter is coming,” Obama said during his speech, “and they’re waving the white flag of surrender.”

He said the pandemic would be hard for any President, but Trump has not lived up to the occasion. “The pandemic would have been challenging for any president, but the idea that this White House has done anything but completely screw this up is nonsense,” he told the crowd.

You Can Watch Obama’s Speech Below

You can watch Obama’s speech below.

President Barack Obama Speech on Voting LIVE in Orlando, Florida | Joe Biden For President 2020President Barack Obama is speaking about voting and why your vote is needed this election. We can move this country forward with a Joe Biden and Kamala Harris Administration, but it can only happen if you get out there and vote! Make your plan to vote by visiting makeaplan.com Join our campaign: http://www.joebiden.com Follow Joe!… 2020-10-27T16:51:57Z

He also made fun of Trump’s tweets, noting that if Biden’s in office: “The president’s not going to retweet conspiracy theories about crazy cabals running the world.”

Obama urged Floridians to vote for Biden, saying that they simply can’t take four more years of this. He added that Biden has principle and character and would control the pandemic with vaccine distribution and protective equipment for frontline workers.

READ NEXT: The latest COVID-19 deaths, cases, and updates