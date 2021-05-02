Oneida Casino Shooting Video & Dispatch Audio

Video and dispatch audio capture some of the scene after an active shooter opened fire at the Oneida Casino/Radisson Hotel and Conference Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin, on the evening of May 1, 2020.

CBS-58 reported that seven people were shot. Their conditions are not clear. WISN-TV reported that one is dead and five injured, not counting the suspect.

However, the state’s attorney general now says the situation is “contained,” and the threat to the public has passed. According to WBAY-TV, the suspect is in custody.

JUST IN – Active shooter at Oneida Casino in Green Bay, Wisconsin (NBC)pic.twitter.com/CJyz8GZLm0 — Disclose.tv 🚨 (@disclosetv) May 2, 2021

Video captured the law enforcement response and panic at the scene.

This is the situation right now at the Oneida Casino in Green Bay. Reports of an active shooter. Avoid the area. (Video via @anneluty) pic.twitter.com/iMtnnYVyWK — Kyle Malzhan (@KyleMalzhan) May 2, 2021

Here’s what you need to know:

The Shooting Was in a Restaurant or Sports Bar, According to the Scanner Audio

More video from the active situation at the Oneida Casino in Green Bay including scanner & witness audio. (🎥 via Green Bay Crime Reports/FB) pic.twitter.com/bigaaCtBqo — Kyle Malzhan (@KyleMalzhan) May 2, 2021

Scanner traffic said the active shooter was reported at the “Oneida Casino Radisson,” possibly at a wedding. The shooting was in the restaurant area or sports bar, according to the dispatch audio. “It’s in the restaurant. Male with hat and glasses,” said an officer.

John shared this video of the scene outside Oneida Casino during an active shooter situation. More details: https://t.co/WliruttUyC pic.twitter.com/kn99B9aZCE — WLUK-TV FOX 11 (@fox11news) May 2, 2021

The Radisson Hotel and Conference Center are connected to the casino.

“Suspect is down,” an officer said in the dispatch audio.

The initial call reported there was “reports of an active shooter.”

Brown county police scanner audio of initial call out to Mass shooting at the Oneida Casino (starts at 12:27 min mark) https://t.co/SQFaogQkyq pic.twitter.com/cLLdT2eBTb — SacKat (@sachibub10) May 2, 2021

The casino is run by the Oneida Nation. The Oneida Nation tweeted, “There’s an active shooter situation at the Main Oneida Casino, please avoid that area. Several law enforcement agencies are on the scene to secure the property. We will update as information becomes available.”

The Attorney General Says the Situation Is ‘contained’

More video from the scene of a shooting at Oneida Casino in Ashwaubenon, near Green Bay. https://t.co/WliruttUyC pic.twitter.com/M07c2JmstW — WLUK-TV FOX 11 (@fox11news) May 2, 2021

Attorney General Josh Kaul wrote on Twitter, “Scene at Oneida Casino in Green Bay, WI is contained. There is no longer a threat to the community.” The active shooter reports broke out around 8:15 p.m. central time.

It’s not yet clear how many people were injured or might be deceased, if any. The suspect’s motive and name are not yet known.

Statement from Oneida Nation following tonight's mass shooting https://t.co/LPlICkiKhi — Bill Walsh (@BillatCBS58) May 2, 2021

Fox6 spoke to a witness, who said, “We all started walking outside slowly, and next thing you know they say this is serious. Next thing we know you see a cop with an AR15. It was nuts.” He said the “next thing you know we hear 40 shots. We were running and ducking in the woods…There were a lot of shots for sure.”

Wisconsin State Patrol officer told me a reunification center will be at this Bellin Health facility in Ashwaubenon on the East side. @knickelltv pic.twitter.com/EUsnNDi6sA — Katrina Nickell FOX 11 (@knickelltv) May 2, 2021

The Oneida Nation tweeted, “All @OneidaCasino locations will be closed until further notice. We will post additional information as it becomes available.”

The casino is located in Ashwaubenon, Wisconsin, near Green Bay.

People gave more details on social media. “Situation is under control with police. We are still outside on the grass by the road. Police responded quickly, professionally, and orderly,” wrote one man.

WBAY-TV reporter Emily Matesic wrote on Twitter, “Active shooter situation at @OneidaCasino Witnesses heard one shot inside restaurant area of the hotel before evacuating. Heard another shot outside before cops showed up, then witnesses heard about 50 shots.”

The Green Bay Airport wrote on Twitter, “Attention guests who are picking up passengers tonight. Please follow the public safety outlined detour route until normal traffic pattern resumes.”

READ NEXT: James Brian Chadwell Investigated as Possible Suspect in Notorious Delphi Murders of Two Girls.