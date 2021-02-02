Patrick Mahomes Opens up About Playing Against Tom Brady in Super Bowl LV

Since the teams were set, everyone in the NFL world has been branding Sunday’s Super Bowl LV matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers an epic meeting between the GOAT and the kid. The GOAT being Bucs quarterback Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes of course playing the role of the kid.

In his time at the podium with reporters Monday, Mahomes had nothing but high praise for his opponent, expressing that Brady was someone he definitely looked up to as a child (even if he did once pick against him in a Super Bowl prediction).

#Chiefs Patrick Mahomes has always watched film on Brady. "He's the type of greatness that you strive to be like" pic.twitter.com/lDT9rjt5qf — Aaron Ladd (@aaronladd0) February 1, 2021

“If you’re a young athlete — and you play any sport — and you don’t look up to guys like Tom Brady, then you’re crazy. I mean, he’s a guy who’s had success year-in and year-out continues to make himself better — to not be satisfied with where he’s at. He’s the type of greatness that you strive to be like and [grow] toward as you grow up. For me, I grew up watching him play. He’s still here playing — and he’s still at the top of the game.”

To be even in the same conversation as Tom Brady when it comes to anything GOAT-related is an honor, something that Mahomes himself even recognizes. That being said, he still acknowledged he has a while to go before he can accept that comparison. For one, his title-winning resume would have to be in range or even meet TB12’s.

“It’s good to hear but you realize you’re far away,” the 2018 league MVP said.

Brady Spoke Highly of Mahomes Earlier in the Day

Real recognize real when it comes to the quarterbacks, because Brady was quick to give Mahomes plenty of credit for his efforts in leading Kansas City to two consecutive Super Bowl appearances in just three years as a starter.

“I think he’s only elevated from that point on [since 2018],” Brady said. “I think that year he was the MVP of the league, and the year after that, he came back got off to a great start, dealt with some injuries last yea. But he fought through that. He didn’t have the same statistical year as he had in 2018, but he goes onto win Super Bowl MVP. That’s an amazing accomplishment.”

The future Hall of Famer continued: “To win MVP in ‘18, to win the Super Bowl in ‘19, and then this year have the kind of year that he had, which is probably more similar to the year that he had in 2018. I just think he’s going to keep improving. I don’t know him that well, I know obviously quite a few people that do know him, and they say great things about Pat, and the times that I’ve been around him, I really enjoyed the time.”

By the way both quarterbacks are speaking, they’re fueled by both a competitive edge and mutual respect for one another. Fans, viewers and analysts alike will be in for an incredible four quarters at Raymond James Stadium.

Mahomes Picks Out Matching Spirit Animals for Him and Travis Kelce

Of course, there was time for a little bit of fun while speaking to the press, and one question definitely got Mahomes thinking. The 25-year-old was asked to pick out spirit animals. Mahomes likened himself to a wolf, which shouldn’t come as a shock given his hunger for success and strong leadership qualities. His answer for teammate Travis Kelce was definitely an interesting one, but perhaps fitting given his strong nature and tall build.

“It’s got to be something funny,” Mahomes joked. “I think he’d be a giraffe. He’s kind of just out there, grazing around the field, trying to make something happen. … He’s always a good time.”

Kelce laughed off the characterization, and playfully fired back one of his own as well.

“He threw me to the wolves,” Kelce said. “He’s already got the voice of a frog.”

“What is a giraffe good for other than eating trees?” Kelce asked. “… I guess they do got a nice head whip as a weapon.

“I gotta do my research on giraffes now.”

