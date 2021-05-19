Popular MMOS Pat Arrested: Patrick Julianelle Arrest Details

Popular MMOS Pat, a YouTube star and gamer whose real name was Patrick Julianelle, was arrested on a battery accusation but is now out of custody, according to online records from Duval County, Florida. He wrote on Twitter that he was subjected to “false accusations.”

The online records say that Pat, whose real name is Patrick Thomas Julianelle, was taken into custody at 11:15 p.m. on May 16, 2021 by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Department in Jacksonville, Florida.

As of May 19, 2021, Patrick Julianelle was listed as “out of custody.” He was arrested on an accusation of domestic battery – cause bodily harm, according to jail records obtained by Heavy.com.

Heavy.com also confirmed this information with the public information officer for Jacksonville police, who said, “Yes, he was arrested” and confirmed the alleged charge.

Pat has addressed the allegations on his Twitter page, writing, “Don’t believe everything you hear. I will need to address the false accusations soon. And Eleni thanks for leaking my address and harassing me and Liz when she told you to stop posting about her and you refused. You are a terrible person. Okay the last tweet was too much.”

Popular MMOS Pat Arrested, Then Released on Bond

The jail records say that Popular MMOS Pat was released on $2,503.00 bond. The charge he was held on is a misdemeanor. The records say he is a 32-year-old white male who stands 6 foot 2 inches tall.

A bond agency is listed in the records. Although police refer charges, it’s the prosecutor who decides whether to actually file them. The jail records for Popular MMOS Pat say that there is no pending court date for him. A prosecutor’s review can take some time.

Heavy.com has requested a copy of Julianelle’s mugshot, and it will be added to this story once it’s received.

A Tweet Like Is Raising Eyebrows

Julianelle’s former girlfriend Jen liked a tweet that made similar accusations against Julianelle, sparking Internet speculation about his arrest.

Pat retweeted a tweet from Jen, though, that said, “I do not use Twitter regularly and when I was messaged about all this drama I went on to see what was being said. By accident I liked a tweet that is now being seen in a poor manner. Pat never in the 10 years we were together laid a hand on me.”

Jen and Pat had announced their breakup on video some time ago.

Pat is a YouTuber and Gamer with more than 17 millions subscribers. His most recent YouTube video is on Minecraft.