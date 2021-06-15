Portugal vs Hungary Live Stream: How to Watch Online in USA

Portugal and Hungary in the group stage of the UEFA Euro 2020 tournament in Budapest on Tuesday, June 15.

In the United States, the match (Noon ET start time) will be televised on ESPN. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Portugal vs Hungary and every other Euro 2020 match (which will all be televised on either ESPN, ESPN2 or ABC) online:

Portugal vs Hungary Preview

It will be the start of the Group F stage for both squads, with Portugal looking to repeat as champions after winning the Euro 2016 championship. France and Germany round out Group F, so this will be one of the most competitive groups in the tournament.

Hungary hasn’t lost in its last 11 matches, so it will enter this one underdogs on a bit of a roll. “We need to help one another out, we need to make sure we’re very compact, and close down the space between the lines. And I hope that we can also have that rub-of-the-green bit of fortune that is very important if you were to have a positive result,” Hungary coach Marco Rossi said on June 14.

On the other side, Portugal’s superstar, Cristiano Ronaldo, needs just five more goals to become the most prolific international scorer in history. Iran’s Ali Daei’s 109 goals are tops all-time, and at 104 heading into this match, Ronaldo needs just five more to tie and six to take over the number one spot.

“I feel as motivated or even more than in 2004 when I played my first European tournament,” Ronaldo said before the game against Hungary, per Canal 11. “We are the defending champions, and we are part of a new group of candidates to win the trophy.”

Portugal has won six straight, and its star revealed what fans of the team can expect in the Euro 2020:

“The Portuguese can expect the same as always, a national team with a lot of enthusiasm and ambition,” Ronaldo added. “We have a positive thought which is that things are going to go well. I asked the Portuguese people at home and abroad to think positively. We have worked well, my teammates and I, as well as the coach. The groundwork is done and we just need to fine tune a few things. Now is the time for the ball to roll so that Portugal can give its best and start the tournament on the right foot with a win against Hungary.”

Here’s a look at the likely starting lineups for both teams:

Hungary Predicted Starting Lineup: Peter Gulacsi, Adam Lang, Willi Orban, Attila Szalai, Gergo Lovrencsics, Laszlo Kleinheisler, Adam Nagy, David Siger, Attila Fiola, Adam Szalai, Nemanja Nikolic

Portugal Predicted Starting Lineup: Rui Patricio, Nelson Semedo, Pepe, Ruben Dias, Raphael Guerreiro, Danilo Pereira, Joao Moutinho, Bernardo Silva, Bruno Fernandes, Diogo Jota, Cristiano Ronaldo

