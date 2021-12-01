Rockefeller Tree Lighting 2021 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

It’s not the holiday season until the gigantic Rockefeller Center tree is alight with festive cheer. The 2021 Christmas in Rockefeller Center extravaganza airs Wednesday, December 1 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

If you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of the 2021 Rockefeller Tree Lighting special online:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of NBC (live in most markets) and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which you can use for free with a seven-day trial right here:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the 2021 Rockefeller Tree Lighting special live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most new shows on-demand within three days (and sometimes longer) of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

You can watch a live stream of NBC (live in select markets) and 40-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest streaming service with NBC, and you can get your first month for just $10:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the 2021 Rockefeller Tree Lighting special live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 50 hours of cloud DVR.

DirecTV Stream (formerly AT&T TV) has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” NBC (live in most markets) is included in every one, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the 2021 Rockefeller Tree Lighting special live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Stream also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours).

You can watch a live stream of NBC (live in most markets) and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which you can try out for free with a seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the 2021 Rockefeller Tree Lighting special live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which includes most shows after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

‘Christmas in Rockefeller Center’ 2021 Preview





Play



2021 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Arrives Outside Studio 1A The 2021 Rockefeller Center Christmas tree has made its way to midtown Manhattan in New York City after its long trip from Maryland. Watch as NBC’s Joe Fryer rides along on the truck carrying the oversized load. » Subscribe to TODAY: on.today.com/SubscribeToTODAY » Watch the latest from TODAY: bit.ly/LatestTODAY About: TODAY brings you the latest… 2021-11-13T15:45:00Z

The 89th Rockefeller tree lighting takes place Wednesday, December 1 from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on NBC. The 2021 tree is a 79-foot tall, 46-foot wide Norway Spruce from Elkton, MD, according to the NBC press release.

“The tree weighs approximately 12 tons, will be adorned with more than 50,000 multi-colored energy efficient LED lights and topped with a stunning Swarovski star,” said the release.

Performers for the two-hour festivities include Alessia Cara, Harry Connick Jr., Mickey Guyton, Norah Jones, Brad Paisley, Rob Thomas, Carrie Underwood and more. Paisley and Thomas will perform a special duet together, plus the Radio City Rockettes will be on hand for some high-stepping fun.

NBC’s “Today” anchors Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Al Roker and Craig Melvin are hosting the broadcast. Additionally, “Access Hollywood’s” Mario Lopez will host a pre-show special that starts at 7 p.m. Eastern and Pacific.

“After a year in which we weren’t able to have people join us in person, this tree-lighting ceremony will be incredibly monumental to those who can both attend and the millions of people who watch it across the country,” said Doug Vaughan, Executive Vice President, Special Programs, NBCU Television and Streaming in a statement. “It’s truly an event that continues to inspire and a wonderful way to begin the holiday season.”

In addition to the Rockefeller tree lighting, NBC is also once again partnering with the Arbor Day Foundation to plant trees across the United States. It is the 13th year of this tradition and in 2021, they will plant 25,000 trees “in areas that have been affected by wildfires, hurricanes and other natural disasters. The Arbor Day Foundation is the largest nonprofit organization dedicated to planting trees, having helped to plant more than 400 million trees since it was founded almost 50 years ago.”

During the broadcast, viewers will also have opportunities to donate to the Red Nose Day organization. The money raised during the tree lighting “will provide critical support to the children most affected by the crisis and the nonprofit partners serving them, including Feeding America, Save the Children, Boys & Girls Clubs of America, Children’s Health Fund, Covenant House and more,” according to the NBC press release.

And after the tree leaves Rockefeller Center when the holidays are over, it will be milled into lumber and donated to Habitat for Humanity to build homes for people in need.

The whole celebration starts with the pre-show on Wednesday, December 1 at 7 p.m., followed by the tree lighting itself at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on NBC.