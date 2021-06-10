Royal Palm Beach, Florida Shooting in Publix: Photos From the Scene

Witnesses and news reporters shared images of the scene after a gunman opened fire inside Publix in Royal Palm Beach, Florida.

One of the first witnesses to report what he saw was a Twitter user, who said he was at the grocery store to buy water.

“Welp! I almost made it into publix to get water and BOOM! someone gets blasted in the store with a shotgun Hope eveyrone is alive. Glad I don’t live on Loxahatchee, Fl.” the person wrote on Twitter, sharing photos of the scene.

Welp! I almost made it into publix to get water and BOOM! someone gets blasted in the store with a shotgun😱😱😱. Hope eveyrone is alive. Glad I don't live on Loxahatchee, Fl. pic.twitter.com/RZvEHW3zug — CodeIsLife | $SHIBAliever (@Jcbk101) June 10, 2021

Tragically, three people were killed, including a child, according to the Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office. The shooter was also listed among the three dead. The statement also clarified the incident was “not an active shooter situation.”

Detectives are investigating a shooting that took place INSIDE Publix in RPB. Upon arrival deputies located three individuals deceased from gunshot wounds, one adult male, one adult female and one child. The shooter is one of the deceased. This was NOT an active shooter situation pic.twitter.com/G9KgTr3Mmp — PBSO (@PBCountySheriff) June 10, 2021

“Detectives are investigating a shooting that took place INSIDE Publix in RPB. Upon arrival deputies located three individuals deceased from gunshot wounds, one adult male, one adult female and one child. The shooter is one of the deceased. This was NOT an active shooter situation,” the statement said.

#BreakingNews There is a large police presence at the Publix in Royal Palm Beach.https://t.co/SxS2vKWe7h — WPEC CBS12 News (@CBS12) June 10, 2021

Chanel 9 News reported that the Publix parking lot is blocked off with crime scene tape, and that multiple patrol cars from the sheriff’s office are on the scene.

The Twitter user later corrected the original post to say that the person walked in wearing a trench coat, and the gun the person had was not a shotgun.

“Update: Nit a shotgun, this seems to have been a mass shoting. Mtiple people are assumed dead including to gunman who was said to had walked in with a dark trench coat on,” the person wrote on Twitter.

This is a breaking news post that will be updated as new information becomes available.