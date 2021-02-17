Rush Limbaugh’s Last Show: Final Radio Broadcast Was February 2 [AUDIO]

Conservative talk radio host Rush Limbaugh, who has died of lung cancer at age 70, recorded his last ever radio broadcast on February 2, 15 days before he died.

You can listen to the show below. According to CNBC, he was on the air until February 2.

The Rush Limbaugh Show February 2,2021 || Rush Limbaugh Podcast 2/2/2021 2021-02-03T03:45:24Z

His final words on his radio show: “Well, my friends, that’s it. Yet another excursion into broadcast excellence in the can. Enjoyed being with you today, always do. And look forward to the next time. Thanks to Mark Steyn who has been in standby mode all day. Wasn’t sure I was going to be able to go today and then each hour I had to assess. But we made it. Thank you Mr. Steyn. See you all next time.”

However, Limbaugh would never appear on the radio again.

Limbaugh’s last social media post before his death came on February 2, when he wrote a critical post about President Joe Biden, sharing segments of his show. He wasn’t on Instagram, and he deleted his Twitter account after the platform suspended President Donald Trump’s page.

Limbaugh shared a transcript from a segment of his radio show that day and wrote, “Biden canceled ‘a major foreign policy speech,’ folks, over two inches of snow. I kid you not.”

Here’s his final social media post:

Transcripts of Limbaugh’s Final Show Show He Talked About Everything From the Capitol Insurrection to Democratic Politicians

These are some of the topics that Limbaugh addressed on his final show day. You can read the transcripts here. He claimed the audiences of the New York Times and NPR are the most “ill-informed” media audiences.

On U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez:

Are you all aware of the latest with Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez? It is a fascinating thing to bear witness to. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez claims that she is a sexual assault survivor from January 6th in the Capitol Building. ‘New York representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Monday revealed that she is a survivor of sexual assault.’ Have you seen this video, folks? If you haven’t, it’s amazing acting. She was ‘speaking to more than 100,000 people on Instagram Live, described what she went through during the Capitol riot and addressed suggestions from some Republicans that Americans should ‘move on’ from the Jan. 6 attack.’

On Democratic Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer:

The ruler of Michigan, Governor Gretchen Whitmer, is graciously and generously allowing restaurants to resume indoor dining. She took credit for the state’s COVID numbers dropping, due to the ‘targeted and temporary pause’ that she ordered in November. The governor thanked all those who made ‘incredible sacrifices and did their part.’ She said she knows the pandemic has hurt restaurant owners, workers, and their families. Governor Whitmer. The pandemic hurt those who got the coronavirus. What hurt restaurant owners, workers, and their families was the tyrannical response to the pandemic from Democrat governors like you.

He also weighed in on Trump’s impeachment and the Capitol insurrection, very controversially saying:

“So I’m here (in a sporadic way) able to catch some of the Democrat impeachment filing against President Trump — and that he threatened the constitutional system, and the fact that he did this in the month of January is no reason to forget about it, that he threatened and almost destroyed the U.S. constitutional system. Now, all of that is an abject lie. None of that is true.”

Controversially, he added, “They are lying about his role in the January 6th “uprising,” or whatever you want to call it, at the U.S. Capitol. And they know they are. And they’ve got in guardrails. There’s no reason for them not to. They don’t have a media that’s gonna call them out on it, so they’re literally free. All of this is about making sure that Donald Trump can never, ever again have any role in American public life.”

Limbaugh’s Wife Confirmed His Death on His Radio Show

Limbaugh’s wife, Kathryn, confirmed his death from lung cancer on his radio show on February 17, 2021. She revealed that he died earlier that morning. His family also confirmed his death in a statement posted to his official Facebook page.

“Rush will forever be the greatest of all time,” she said.

She added, according to CNBC,

I know that I am most certainly not the Limbaugh that you tuned in to listen to today,” Kathryn Limbaugh said. “I, like you, very much wish Rush was behind this golden microphone right now, welcoming you to another exceptional three hours of broadcasting. … It is with profound sadness I must share with you directly that our beloved Rush, my wonderful husband, passed away this morning due to complications from lung cancer.

Limbaugh had revealed on his show: “I can’t help but feel that I’m letting everybody down with this, but the upshot is that I have been diagnosed with advanced lung cancer.”

According to Fox News, Limbaugh, 70, learned he had he had Stage IV lung cancer in January 2020, Fox reported.

You can read the transcript of Limbaugh’s cancer announcement here.

