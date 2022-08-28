Safeway Active Shooter Reports: Shooting Calls in Bend, Oregon

There are reports of an active shooter at a Safeway store in Bend, Oregon.

The reports broke on Sunday evening August 28, 2022. Bend police tweeted that there is “an active investigation in the area of The Forum Shopping Center. Please avoid the area. More updates to come as the investigation continues.”

There is an active investigation in the area of The Forum shopping center. Please avoid the area. More updates to come as the investigation continues. — City of Bend Police Department #BendPolice (@BendCityPolice) August 29, 2022

Central Oregon Peacekeepers attended a police briefing and reported the following:

Shooter started outside and walked along sidewalk. Fired in to Big Lots. Went to safe way and shot someone who died at hospital. Shooter was killed. No news on potential injuries. Multiple agencies responding. Bend PD did not fire a weapon

Authorities have not provided additional details. Videos showed a major law enforcement response to the scene.

According to KTVS-TV, authorities were responding to “a report of an active-shooter situation with one or two gunmen and possibly multiple victims.”

However, at the briefing, the police referred to a single shooter, according to Central Oregon Peacekeepers. It’s not unusual for early reports to conflict or even be wrong in active shooter situations.

KTVZ quoted a hospital spokeswoman as saying they received two people, one deceased and one in good condition. The Bend Bulletin reported that a Safeway employee told the newspaper that “a person walked into the grocery store and opened fire with a gun, firing multiple shots.”

🚨#UPDATE: KTVZ is reporting that multiple Police and medics have rushed to the Safeway at the Forum Shopping Center in northeast Bend this evening on reports of an active-shooter situation with one or two gunmen and possibly multiple victims pic.twitter.com/CSPNLGgy2b — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) August 29, 2022

The television station reported that “multiple gunshots heard in the area of the shopping center, at Highway 20 and Northeast 27th Street.”

There Were Reports of an Active Shooter Dressed in Black

Breaking: Initial reports of a shooting at a Safeway grocery store in Bend, Oregon. pic.twitter.com/mEHc3Mydik — PM Breaking News (@PMBreakingNews) August 29, 2022

According to KTVS, callers said “they saw someone dressed all black, while others said a male subject holding two duffel bags who may have entered the grocery store.”

Viewer submitted video. Bend Oregon East Side Safeway. 8/28/2022. Shooter reported. No confirmation on people injured or dead. We do not know if the suspect is still at large at this time. pic.twitter.com/NSKmcq9B4O — centraloregonpeacekeepers (@copeacekeepers) August 29, 2022

A person wrote on Reddit that they work at the store as a courtesy clerk:

Really happy to be alive and safe rn,” the post said. “I was outside pulling cars in when I heard gunshots from what sounded like near Costco, by the Fox Hollow apartments. I wasn’t sure if they were gunshots until I saw a guy running as fast as he could. Not long after, I heard more gunshots. I saw a black sudan and I think maybe that was the car??

The post continued, “I ran inside, people started to come in. I told people to stay in. I told the manager sh*t was happening and saw my friend. I ran to him and told him about it. That’s when I heard gunshots in the store. Me and him and so many people ran out as fast as we could. I heard more shots near me. My co workers saw the shooter. He made it out ok. I’ve never seen people run like that. I’ve never been in a panic like that.”

However, Central Oregon News reported that it was unclear whether the shooting took place in or near the store.

“#Breaking Dozens of police are on the scene of a reported shooting near the Safeway next to Costco along Highway 20. We do not know if this happened inside or outside the store. A witness tells us she heard dozens of shots fired. We are working on getting more information,” the publication wrote on Facebook.

Often in active shooter scares, early details can conflict or even be wrong.

Corvallis/Benton County Uncensored Scanner Page wrote on Facebook, “Shooting at Safeway in Bend. 10 victims. Going south hwy 97. Saw multiple redmond police, ambulances, firetrucks. This is crazy. Anyone know what’s going on?” But authorities have not yet confirmed the number of victims, a motive, or further details.

However, another woman wrote, “Safeway on the NE side of Bend involved in a shooting tonight. 3 customers injured. Google: shooting in Bend, OR…Our daughter, THANK GOD, was not working tonight but her motheri-in-law was and hid in the bathroom.”

A Woman Wrote, ‘There Are Guys Shooting in the Parking Lot’

Reports of a shooting by 2 gunmen with possible multiple victims at a Safeway in Bend, Oregon. pic.twitter.com/hNkxQW8tPo — Ice Analytics (@ice_analytics) August 29, 2022

A woman wrote on Facebook, “I’m sitting down the street from Costco and Safeway. There are guys shooting in the parking lot and in Safeway. Avoid that side of Bend. 😳🙏🏼 Like, wtf is going on in central Oregon lately?!”

However, as noted, it appears there was a single shooter. The motive is not yet clear.

Another woman wrote on Facebook, “Urgent! If you or anyone you know lives in Bend, OR, let them know to stay away from the Safeway in NE on 27th. Near Costco. There was an semi automatic weapon shooting in that Safeway.” She wrote that people were “down…It was so close, we all ducked behind the car. We all got in our cars and drove the opposite way. We had to pull over, I had to get sick…”

