Arizona Mom Beat Her Kids for Not Wearing Masks With COVID-19: Cops

Sarah Michelle Boone is the Arizona mother facing felony charges after police said she beat her three children for failing to wear masks in the house. According to the probable cause statement obtained by KTAR-FM, all three children had tested positive for the coronavirus.

One of the victims called the police and officers caught up with Boone as she was walking down the street. She did not cooperate with officers and they used a stun gun on her before putting her in handcuffs, the Associated Press reported.

Court documents show Boone has been cited at least twice in the past few months after being accused of violent behavior.

One of the Victims Told Police Boone Had Kicked & Smacked Them for Not Wearing Masks

The incident happened on December 26 in Wickenburg, Arizona, which is part of Maricopa County. One of the three children called the police to report that Boone had assaulted them, KTAR-FM reported. According to the probable cause statement obtained by the outlet, the child told the police that Boone had “hit one child in the face with an open hand, kicked another who was on the floor, and picked up the third by the neck.”

The victim told the police that all three children had tested positive for COVID-19 recently and that Boone was angry that they weren’t being vigilant about wearing facial coverings since getting the results. KPNX-TV, citing police, reported the youngest child was 5 and the oldest was 14. None of them were seriously injured.

Boone was listed as the children’s mother and stepmother, KTAR-FM reported. It was not clear whether a father was present at the time of the incident.

Boone Resisted Arrest & May Have Been Intoxicated, Police Say

Boone left the house on foot when she realized one of the children had called the police, KPNX-TV reported. But officers caught up with her as she was walking. According to the outlet, Boone tried to ignore the officers when they gave her instructions.

Police said Boone resisted as the officers attempted to place her under arrest. According to AZFamily, she fought back to the point that officers decided to tase her in order to place her in handcuffs. Police told the outlet they believed Boone may have been intoxicated at the time of her arrest.

Boone was booked into the Maricopa County Jail. A representative for the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to the Associated Press that Boone was released on December 29 on a $5,000 bond. Boone faces the following charges:

Three counts of child abuse

Three counts of assault

Disorderly conduct

Resisting arrest

This Isn’t the First Time Boone Has Been Accused of Domestic Violence

Wickenburg Police officers have been called to Boone’s home multiple times within the past four months. KPNX-TV, citing law enforcement, reported Boone was accused of domestic violence in situations involving the children once in September and twice in November.

Online records for the Wickenburg Municipal Court show Boone was cited on September 20 on the following charges:

Knowingly touch with intent to injure/insult/ provoke

Disorderly conduct – fighting

According to court records, Boone entered a “not guilty” plea on November 30. The record also lists that she failed to appear in court on December 29, which was the same day she was released from Maricopa County Jail.

Boone was also cited for disorderly conduct and fighting on November 4, court records show.

As of this writing, Boone’s most recent case did not appear to have been entered into the online system yet. Her next court hearing was scheduled for January 6, the AP reported.

