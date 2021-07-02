Spain vs Switzerland 2021 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Switzerland faces Spain in the EURO 2020 quarterfinals on Friday at Gazprom Arena in Saint Petersburg. Here are several different ways you can watch a live stream of the match if you’re in the US.

In the United States, the match (Noon ET start time) will be televised on ESPN. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Spain vs Switzerland and every other Euro 2020 match (which will all be televised on either ESPN or ABC) online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Spain vs Switzerland Preview

Switzerland pulled off the stunner of the tournament so far, knocking off defending World Cup champion France to complete a stunning comeback effort in the Round of 16. While the historic victory was nice, Switzerland coach Vladimir Petkovic doesn’t want his team to rest on the laurels.

“We need to be hungry to make it to the next round,” Petkovic said. “From this point on I can’t say I’m satisfied –- because, for me, the next step is always the most important. We want to make it to the next round, even if we’re facing one of the favorites in Spain.”

Switzerland will be without their captain Granit Xhaka, who picked up his second yellow card of the tournament.

“I will prepare as I do for every match,” said Xherdan Shaqiri, who will take over as skipper.

“I never change the routine, even if I’m wearing the captain’s armband. I am very proud to lead the team in such an important match, and I want to show my skills on the pitch and help the side.”

Spain needed extra time to advance against Croatia, but a pair of goals Alvaro Morata and Mikel Oyarzabal sent them through with a 5-3 victory.

“I don’t think we defended badly against Croatia. Obviously there were things we could have done better. We rewatched it looking for specifics. You mention letting in three goals, but one of them was our own error – nothing we can do to prevent that. One of their other goals was terrific – just like we did brilliantly in ours,” Spain defender Aymeric Laporte said. “That’s football. The key lies in our specific, well-defined style of play. We’ve developed it and once we have begun to score goals, we simply have to follow that line of performance.”

Spain is a solid -150 favorite to win the match, with Switzerland coming in at +450. Despite that, Spain is expecting a mighty test with a spot in the semifinals on the line.

“It’s going to be a very complicated match. As a group, for how they attack and defend, they are a very good team and I predict a very difficult game for us,” Spain coach Luis Enrique said. “I expect very similar tactics from what Mr. Petkovic used against us in the Nations League. They are opponents that don’t gamble on throwing everything at you, that know exactly what they are doing. They attack and defend well, they play really well as a team and they make matches difficult for their opponent.”

Predicted line-ups (per UEFA.com)

Switzerland: Sommer; Elvedi, Akanji, Rodríguez; Widmer, Freuler, Zakaria, Zuber; Shaqiri; Embolo, Seferović

Suspended: Xhaka

Misses next match if booked: Akanji, Elvedi, Embolo, Gavranović, Mbabu, Rodríguez, Schär

Spain: Unai Simón; Azpilicueta, Eric García, Laporte, Alba; Koke, Busquets, Pedri; Sarabia, Morata, Ferran Torres

Suspended: None

Misses next match if booked: Jordi Alba, Busquets, Pau Torres, Rodri

