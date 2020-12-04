Stimulus Package 2: Pelosi Says She Made ‘New Offer’ to McConnell

Democratic leaders in Congress are pushing for the latest $908 billion bipartisan bill as the blueprint for “immediate” coronavirus relief, marking a stark shift in stance from their previous negotiations.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senator Minority Leader Chuck Schumer issued a joint statement on December 2 saying that they supported the bill’s framework “as the basis for immediate bipartisan, bicameral negotiations.” The bill was recently proposed by a moderate group of senators, according to The New York Times.

Pelosi and Schumer also expressed that they made a private offer to Republicans on Monday, December 1.

“While we made a new offer to Leader McConnell and Leader McCarthy on Monday, in the spirit of compromise we believe the bipartisan framework introduced by Senators yesterday should be used as the basis for immediate bipartisan, bicameral negotiations,” the Democrats wrote in the online release.

“Of course, we and others will offer improvements, but the need to act is immediate and we believe that with good-faith negotiations we could come to an agreement.”

The joint statement showed signs of movement in negotiations after a months-long stalemate over the overall cost of the next bill. Democrats have been seeking substantial state and local government funding, while Republicans have been pushing for employer liability shields, according to a late-October story in the Chicago Tribune.

With top congressional Democrats now behind the bipartisan bill, the pressure is on for Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to bring the bill to the floor, The New York Times continued.

“In light of the urgency of meeting the needs of the American people and the hope that the vaccine presents,” Pelosi and Schumer concluded. “It’s time for Leader McConnell to sit down with Democrats to finally begin a true, bipartisan effort to meet the needs of the country.”

Here’s what you need to know:

The Bipartisan Plan Does Not Include Another Round of Stimulus Checks

Republican Senators Lisa Murkowski, Susan Collins, Bill Cassidy and Mitt Romney are responsible for the bill, as well as Democratic Senators Joe Manchin, Mark Warner and Jeanne Shaheen, CNN reported. Angus King, an independent, also hand his hand in it, the outlet continued.

“I don’t have any prediction how the White House would react,” Romney said, NBC News reported. “Covid has created a crisis. And in the crisis the people expect Congress to act.”

According to The New York Times, the bipartisan bill does not include another round of direct stimulus checks and “is significantly smaller than the $3 trillion bill passed by the House in May and would not include nearly as much funding for state and local governments.”

However, NBC News claimed the bill does incorporate extra unemployment benefits. The outlet described the plan as a “bridge” proposal between the previous price tags proposed by each side.

McConnell Called the Bipartisan Bill a ‘Waste’ of Time

The American people need more help now. Congress should deliver more COVID relief this year. Even House and Senate Democrats are publicly saying that Speaker Pelosi's and Leader Schumer's all-or-nothing obstruction needs to stop. — Leader McConnell (@senatemajldr) November 30, 2020

On the topic of the new bipartisan bill, CNBC said that the Senate majority leader expressed, “We just don’t have time to waste time.” McConnell said he would oppose spending as much as this bill calls for, The New York Times added.

Instead, McConnell is persisting on the passage of a “targeted relief bill,” CNBC continued.

Following his reelection victory, McConnell advocated for stimulus legislation similar to Senate Republicans’ recent $500 billion proposal — which was blocked by Senate Democrats before the election, according to an earlier CNBC article. The bill called for additional funding for the Paycheck Protection Program, which offers loans to small businesses struggling to stay open during the pandemic.

