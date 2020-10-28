Stimulus Check Extension: IRS Extends Deadline for $500 Payment

The deadline for claiming your missing $500 payment for child dependents under age 17 from the first round of stimulus checks has been extended to November 21 at 3 p.m. ET. So, if you are still waiting on your check, then November 21 is the last day to submit a claim.

To file a claim, according to CNET, you simply have to visit the Free File Fillable Forms Site. You must create an account before filling out the rest of the form. You will need the following information:

Full name

Mailing address

Email address

DOB

Social Security number

Bank account number (if you have one)

Driver’s license or state ID

Qualifying dependents Social Security number and relationship to you

Under the CARES Act, eligible Americans received $1,200 for individuals and $2,400 for those filing a joint tax return. In addition, those with dependents under age 17 were allotted $500. However, more than 9 million people have not yet collected the stimulus money that they are owed (most likely, these individuals do not typically file a tax return.)

As outlined in the CARES Act, if you do not receive your stimulus payment by December 31, then you will have to wait until you file a 2020 federal return next year.

The Washington Post reports that those receiving Social Security, Supplemental Security Income (SSI), Veteran and Railroad Retirement benefits should have already received a check.

Will There Be a Second Stimulus Check?

News of the extension comes amid stalled negotiations for a second stimulus check.

On October 27, President Donald Trump stated that no second stimulus payment would be issued before the election, according to AL.com. Congress, it should be noted, has also been adjourned until after the election. The Senate is not expected to reconvene until November 9.

The Hill reported Trump as saying, “(Speaker of the House) Nancy Pelosi is only interested in bailing out badly-run, crime-ridden Democrat cities and states. That’s all she is interested in. She is not interested in helping the people. After the election, we will get the best stimulus package you have ever seen.”

For months now, representatives from both sides of the aisle have been meeting in an attempt to come to an agreement on the parameters of another stimulus package. And for months, they have remained unable to do so.

While Democrats and Republicans alike support a second round of checks, the overall price tag of a bill is a sticking point. Democrats are urging for a stimulus package over $2.2 trillion, while the White House is pushing for one under $1.9 trillion.

Testing and tracing also remain a point of contention, according to AL.com.

On October 27, Senate Appropriations Chair Richard Shelby of Alabama told The Washington Post, “We’ll come back in November… The question might be, will there be something then?”

As the outlet pointed out, however, the results of the election will likely “reshuffle priorities” in both parties when it comes to a stimulus package.

This post will be updated with more information as it becomes available.

