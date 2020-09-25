Second Stimulus Package: Dems Prepare $2.4 Trillion Bill, Includes Checks

House Democrats are drafting a $2.4 trillion coronavirus relief package after months of stalled negotiations between Congressional leaders.

The bill incorporates additional extended federal unemployment benefits, another round of stimulus checks and funding for the Paycheck Protection Program, among other initiatives, according to Politico.

It also serves as a last-ditch effort to reignite stimulus talks with the White House, the outlet added.

While House Speaker Nancy Pelosi did not disclose the plan’s details, Politico confirmed that the California Democrat directed committee chairs to draft a smaller version of their previously proposed $3 trillion package.

“We are still striving for an agreement,” Pelosi said to her team, the outlet continued, citing an inside source. “If necessary, we can formalize the request by voting on it on the House floor.”

The House could potentially vote on the initiative as early as next week, “even without GOP support,” Politico continued.

Here’s what you need to know:

Pelosi Says ‘We’re Ready for a Negotiation’

According to Politico, the House speaker indicated that she would have more details surrounding the Democrats’ preliminary bill in the near future and that “she hopes to hear from Republicans soon.”

“I’m talking with my caucus, my leadership, and we’ll see what we’re going to do,” Pelosi stated, according to the outlet. “But we’re ready for a negotiation. That’s what we’re ready for.”

Her comments come at a time when moderate Democrats have expressed frustration with the House speaker’s harsh inflexibility during negotiations, the New York Times reported.

A Bipartisan Group Recently Urged Pelosi to Keep the House in Session Until a Bill is Passed

On September 22, a bipartisan group of House Democrats and Republicans urged Pelosi and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy to keep the chamber open until a stimulus deal is reached. The House is scheduled to adjourn on October 2, while the Senate is scheduled to go on a break after October 9, according to Value Walk.

The group claimed “our constituents do not want us home campaigning while businesses continue to shutter,” writing in a letter:

We were elected to represent the best interests of our constituents and the country . . . Our constituents’ expectations in the midst of the crisis are that we not only rise to the occasion and stay at the table until we have delivered the relief they so desperately need, but also that we set aside electoral politics and place the needs of the country before any one region, faction or political party. The legislators expressed in the statement, spearheaded by Rep. Josh Gottheimer, co-chairman of the Problem Solvers Caucus, and Reps. Abigail Spanberger and Dean Phillips, that the stimulus package “should be our number one priority in the coming days.

Pelosi previously vowed to remain in session until the goal is met, The New York Times reported, saying, “We have to stay here until we have a bill.”

But House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer said that he expects most lawmakers to go back to their districts to campaign, according to Newsweek.

“It tells members, ‘Look, we know the election’s coming up, we know you want to go back and campaign. But understand this is a priority,’” Hoyer told the outlet on a press call.

