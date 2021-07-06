Swavy TikTok Passed Away Reports: Is Matima Miller AKA BabyFace.S Dead?

“Swavy TikTok passed away.” That was the news that spread on the Internet like wildfire. The TikTok user BabyFace.S AKA Swavy was dead, according to a video and post from an influencer friend, Damaury Mikula, on social media. You can watch the video below, in which a teary-eyed Mikula says that Swavy has died.

He was known as Swavy on social media, although that wasn’t his real name; the social media influencer and TikTok star had more than 2.3 million followers on the latter platform, where he went by the handle BabyFace.S. His most recent video has more than 3 million views. As reports of his death exploded on Twitter, some people said they were crying because they found the news so sad. “Rip Swavy I ain’t even know u buh I know u changed peoples lives by making them smile,” wrote one fan on Twitter.

What was Swavy’s cause of death? How did BabyFace.S die? And is it true? On YouTube, where he goes by Kid Maury, a distraught Mikula said, “Rest up brother. I just want to tell you what happened and everything, you might not know. My homeboy named Swavy died… I’m not going to tell his real name on here… but yeah man…he got shot, and I just want to let you all know that I’m about to take over for that n****. All he did was make vids… he’s real as hell. Real, real. As soon as we seen each other bro, we was locked in straight like that… he keeps everything real. To see him get taken out, just like, it makes no sense. It makes no sense.”

Mikula and Swavy have appeared in videos together.

Mikula started crying in the video, which has been viewed hundreds of thousands of times. “I literally just texted him… literally right before it happened. They said it happened Monday. I love you n****. I know you’re up there looking down. I know I look stupid right now, but I don’t care.”





Play



REST UP BRO 😢‼️ I LOVE YOU NIGGA I PROMISE YOU IM GOING SO HARD NOW‼️ 2021-07-05T19:42:54Z

The site Inside Eko reported that Swavy, whose real name was Matima Miller, and who lived in Wilmington, Delaware, “was killed in a shooting that occurred Monday near the 700 block of Elbert Place.” Authorities have not yet confirmed this information or his death.

Swavy’s last video on TikTok came on Sunday, July 4, 2021. The comment thread is filled with people hoping the news of his death is not true. “1-10😅 if you like them which one would you say Is #1 for you?… #Fyp,” the caption says.

Heavy.com has reached out to Wilmington, Delaware, police in an attempt to get confirmation on whether Matima Miller AKA Swavy was the victim in that shooting and will update this story when it is received. Heavy.com has also reached out to the medical examiner’s office in Wilmington and to a family member of Swavy in an attempt to confirm the news. The medical examiner’s spokeswoman, Heather Pepper, wrote back only, “You will have to contact Wilmington PD because this is their investigation.” Police have not yet responded.

On TikTok, Swavy gained immense popularity posting dancing videos.

Another fan wrote under Mikula’s YouTube video, “I’m not used to commenting on things like that but Swavy was a really good person even though we saw him through our phones. He brought good vibes, he was not a problematic and he was always cheerful. I loved him so much and I’m so sad that he passed away. He will forever be remembered. We’ll never forget you and we’ll always be your supporters. We send you our prayers but also to your family. We luv u forever.❤️❤️❤️”

Here’s what you need to know:

Swavy’s Friend Also Wrote, ‘Long Live Swavy’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Damaury Mikula (@d.getzbucks)

Instagram user and social media influencer Damaury Mikula also confirmed the death in a post on July 5, 2021, writing, “This sh** so unreal 😢 I love you n**** I swear imma go so hard with this social media shii for you I’m never letting up I know you resting in heaven fam 🖤 you was one of the realest n***** I came across from the jump, love you bro 🖤‼️ LONG LIVE SWAVY 🕊🖤.”

People on social media alleged that this was the shooting that took Swavy’s life:

Of that shooting, Wilmington Police said only in a press release, “Wilmington Police are investigating a fatal shooting incident that occurred at approximately 10:42 a.m. in the 700 block of Elbert Place. Police located a 19-year-old male gunshot victim, who was transported to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. This incident remains under investigation and further details will be released when possible. Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Mackenzie Kirlin at (302) 576-3653.”

Delaware Online reported that the victim was shot in the Southbridge neighborhood and died at the hospital.

People Offered Tributes to Swavy on Social Media

Another life took an away 💔. RIP to Swavy💔😔. May you Rest In Peace 💕. pic.twitter.com/cHijJYU6Xk — Joehl jelly (@joehl_jelly) July 5, 2021

People offered tributes in the comment thread under Mikula’s post. Here are some of them:

“You can be here one day and gone the next.”

“Dats crazy bra. I was just watching y’all vids together🙏🏾.”

“Spread his name out 🙌🏽‼️ LONG LIVE SWAVY 🖤🕊”

“rest in peace, fly high.”

Rip Swavy 💔😡I ain’t even know u buh I know u changed peoples lives by making them smile and I’m sorry this happened to uu ghee 💔💔🥺I can’t even believe this is happening 🥺 pic.twitter.com/Kpy0gkgL18 — Lovelythreads😍💕! (@Bxrbiethreads1) July 5, 2021

“please say this is a joke.”

On the fourth of July the famous swavy died, he died by a gun shot he was jus a 18 year old making tiktok and YouTube videos for fun he didn't deserve to die yet……R.I.P swavy 😭🕊️🕊️ pic.twitter.com/qTdREx90Xw — Shawnteona Gayle (@GayleShawnteona) July 6, 2021

A fan wrote on Twitter, “Yo this sh** crazy I was just watching Swavy on TikTok last night and he was gone this morning tht’s really sad for the ppl tht need him.”

It’s always the good ones… RIP SWAVY YOU WONT BE FORGOTTEN but at least we know he’s not gonna be in anymore pain 💔😞💞 Condolences to all his family and close friends pic.twitter.com/Ynf2BZixZI — 🧚🏾‍♀️ (@_Sinc3r3ly) July 5, 2021

A woman wrote on Facebook, “WhY does guns exists 🥺🥺. MY FAVORITE TIKTOKER IS GONEEE 💔 i didn’t wanna believe it buhh seeing it all over the internet sucks 😔 ik I don’t know him personally but he was a great person to his supports and friends & a great influence to all , such a happy energetic person😔. But god called him home today R.I.P SWAVY 💔🙏🏾🙏🏾 gonna miss watchin his videos 🥺.”

READ NEXT: James Brian Chadwell Investigated as Possible Suspect in Notorious Delphi Murders of 2 Girls