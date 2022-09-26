Tess Taylor Now: Where Is Alexis Haines’ Friend Today in 2022?

Tess Taylor chose not to be interviewed for the new Netflix documentary, “The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist.” But she learned after the fact she could not control whether or not she would appear in it. She now uses the name Tess Amber.

Taylor took to Instagram to voice her displeasure. Taylor, who appeared on the briefly running reality show “Pretty Wild,” was a lifelong friend of Alexis Neiers (now Alexis Haines) who later became her adoptive sister. She was featured through videos on the new Netflix documentary, “The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist.”

The three-part, limited series was released on Netflix September 21, 2022.

Here’s what you need to know:

Taylor Spent Time in Jail for Opioid Addiction & Talked About Her Recovery on Neiers’ Podcast

Taylor checked herself into rehab for opioid addiction in January 2011, but the next year, she was arrested for drug possession and returned to rehab again, according to Bustle. The outlet reported she has now been sober for 10 years.

Taylor spoke with Alexis Haines on her podcast, “Recovering from Reality,” in 2019, along with some of the other former cast members of “Pretty Wild.”

“I absolutely loved letting people know that deep, dark black hole recovery is possible,” she said on the podcast. “We are living proof.”

Neiers told ET that she and Taylor remain friends, although their relationship has evolved over the years.

“She lives in Wisconsin now, she has a beautiful family. I’m so happy for her, like, the fact that she made it out too… that’s a miracle. It’s just, sometimes, you have to realize that these relationships, dumping all my time is not serving either of us anymore… [But] I’ll always consider her family. And I’ll always love her very much,” she told ET.

Tess Amber lives with her partner and their two young daughters, River and Meadow, Bustle reported.

Taylor Was Upset That She Was Featured on the New Netflix Documentary

Taylor posted a video on Instagram to say she was upset she was featured on “The Real Bling Ring.” She said on the video that she told Netflix she did not want to be a part of the show.

“Netflix, this is Tess calling,” she posted in the Instagram video September 22. “I’m calling to let you know how disappointed I am in your s***** documentary that I asked not to be a part of, but I’m somehow really a part of.”

She also posted about her displeasure on her Instagram stories. She wrote:

You guys… I’m really not happy about how much I’m featured in this. As someone who was asked to be involved & DENIED that opportunity, i feel like i am wayyyy too involuntarily involved in this project. We all know they got big checks for this… i as usual, make nothing lol. And it’s not just about the money. But COME ON… If they planned to use me this much, i should be compensated. Am i wrong for feeling this way???? I’m kinda heated writing this, so maybe I’m wrong. But i don’t feel wrong.

But, she later decided to “drop it.”

“I’ve said my piece,” she wrote. “Not doing them how they did you is what’s keeping your blessings coming.”

