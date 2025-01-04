The Greatest NASCAR Drivers WITHOUT Titles

One of NASCAR’s most coveted prizes is, of course, the NASCAR Cup Series championship. It’s an award that exemplifies hard work and dedication over a grueling 38-week season. There are, however, plenty of great drivers who never get to hoist the championship trophy. These are the greatest drivers to never win a NASCAR Cup Series championship, in no particular order.

Mark Martin

When this topic is brought up, Martin’s name is almost always the first to be mentioned. Martin won 40 races, but never captured a Daytona 500 victory or a Cup Series championship. He finished second in the championship standings a staggering five times, including a particularly painful defeat in 1990 after an early-season penalty ended up being the difference. While he never won a championship, Martin’s greatness simply can’t be denied, and he was inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame in 2017.

Denny Hamlin (Active)

Hamlin still has time to win a championship, but it’s running out. The 44-year-old has been chasing a title since 2006, and despite winning three Daytona 500s and 54 total races, he’s never been able to capture one. In 2010, a spin early in the season finale at Homestead-Miami did Hamlin’s chances in. Since the knockout-style playoff format was introduced in 2014, Hamlin has made the Championship 4 four times, though he hasn’t made the final round since 2021. With his time behind the wheel waning, 2025 feels like a pivotal season for Hamlin.

Junior Johnson

Johnson’s time on the championship stage came as a car owner, but the legendary team owner never captured a championship while he was behind the wheel. Despite winning 50 races in only 313 starts, Johnson’s “checkers-or-wreckers” approach to driving meant points racing was the least of his priorities. Johnson’s best points finish was sixth (1955, 1961) but had he adjusted his driving style, he could’ve entered rarified air as both a championship-winning driver and car owner.

Curtis Turner

Turner’s popularity and driving talent never culminated in a title, but the Roanoke, Virginia, native was one of the most influential drivers in the early days of NASCAR. 17 wins in 184 starts don’t do Turner’s talent justice, and if he ever opted to run a full season, it’s very likely he would’ve at least been in championship contention once.

Fireball Roberts

Roberts only came close to running a full-time season once, which resulted in a sixth-place points finish in 1957. The charismatic Florida native won 33 races in only 206 starts, but his ever-growing potential was tragically snuffed out after a crash in the 1964 World 600 left him hospitalized. Roberts’ career remains one of NASCAR’s greatest ever what-if stories.

Carl Edwards

Had a single lap played out differently in either 2011 or 2016, Edwards’ Hall of Fame resume would be bolstered by one or two Cup Series championships. His sudden retirement after a heartbreaking loss in 2016 was jarring, but his legacy on the track is one that makes him a fan favorite.

Honorable Mentions

Davey Allison: 19 wins in 191 starts, best points finish of third (1991, 1992)

Jeff Burton: 21 wins in 695 starts, best points finish of third (2000)

Greg Biffle: 19 wins in 515 starts, best points finish of third (2008)

Fred Lorenzen: 26 wins in 158 starts, best points finish of third (1963)

Jim Paschal: 25 wins in 421 starts, best points finish of fifth (1956)

Dale Earnhardt, Jr.: 26 wins in 631 starts, best points finish of third (2003)

Ricky Rudd: 23 wins in 906 starts, best points finish of second (1991)