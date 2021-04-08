How to Watch The Masters 2021 on Amazon Prime

One of spring’s true signifies, the 2021 Masters Tournament, kicks off Thursday at Augusta National just five months after the last green jacket was given out last November.

The 2021 Masters will be televised on ESPN and CBS, but each of those daily broadcasts don’t start until midway through each round. If you’d rather watch more comprehensive coverage, there are several streaming options that will have all-day coverage for all four rounds of the tournament.

One of the best of those options is the Amazon Prime Paramount+ channel. If you’re an existing Amazon Prime subscriber (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial), you can watch both a live stream of the CBS weekend broadcasts and three different Masters streams (Featured Groups; Amen Corner; Holes 15 & 16) for the entirety of the tournament via the Prime Paramount+ Channel.

You can try both Amazon Prime and the Paramount+ Channel at no cost with a free trial right here:

Amazon Prime Paramount+ Free Trial

Once you’re signed up for the Prime Paramount+ Channel, you can watch the Masters live on the Amazon Prime Video app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Nvidia Shield, Xiaomi, Echo Show, Echo Spot, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, various Smart TV’s, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. You can also watch on your computer via the Amazon website.

Note: To find the live Masters coverage, go to the “Your Channels” section inside the Amazon Prime Video app or website, then select the Paramount+ channel. Then go to the “2021 Masters Tournament” row to select one of the featured streams (Featured Groups, Amen Corner or Holes 15 & 16), or select “Watch Live: Your Local Station” to watch the CBS broadcast.

Masters 2021 Preview

The COVID-19 pandemic forced a postponement of the tourney last year, and it was ultimately played in November when Dustin Johnson took home the green jacket.

“You always would dream about winning the Masters, but it was just a dream,” Johnson said, per ESPN. “Never really thought it would come true, especially not as a kid. It’s pretty cool, though, when your dreams do come true.”

Now, he’ll be looking to become the fourth golfer in history to win back-to-back green jackets.

One interesting contender to watch will be Brooks Koepka, who had surgery just weeks ago on March 16 after dislocating his right kneecap. He is still limited in numerous ways by the injury, but that’s not keeping him from competing at Augusta National.

“It [walking downhill] puts all the pressure on the patella. It’s going to hurt downhill,” Koepka said, via SkySports.com. “I can’t bend down. My knee doesn’t go. I mean, that’s the most stress you’re going to have on your patella. I don’t have that much motion in my knee. Prone I can get it to about 90 degrees and that’s about it. But getting down, it’s going to look funny, I know that. But what are you going to do?”

Another major contender, Bryson DeChambeau, thinks he has a great chance to walk away with a win here, and he says he’s got a mysterious secret weapon on his side he’ll only hint at.

“Obviously there’s something in the bag this week that’s very helpful,” he told ESPN this week. “I won’t go into specifics of it. But just know this has been a few years in the making, and I’m very excited for it. Whether it helps me perform at a higher level, I’m not sure, because it’s golf and you never know what happens. Definitely what I’ve seen on the driving range and what I’ve seen the last week in practice, there’s some tremendous benefits to it.”

This will be the 85th edition of the Masters Tournament on the 72 par 7,475-yard course.

Here’s a list of the top 15 current favorites to win the tournament:

Dustin Johnson Bryson DeChambeau Jordan Spieth Jon Rahm Justin Thomas Rory McIlroy Patrick Cantlay Xander Schauffele Tony Finau Brooks Koepka Collin Morikawa Viktor Hovland Paul Casey Tony Finau Patrick Reed

Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. has affiliate relationships with various streaming content providers and may receive a commission if you sign up for a service via a link on this page.