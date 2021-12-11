How to Watch ‘The Real Charlie Chaplin’ Documentary Streaming Online

The latest documentary to come to TV is “The Real Charlie Chaplin,” premiering Saturday, December 11 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Showtime.

This documentary feature chronicles the life of famous silent film star Charlie Chaplin, who rose to fame out of abject poverty. He was born in 1889 and died in 1977, leaving behind a wife named Oona O’Neill and 11 children from his four marriages, eight with O’Neill. Throughout his life, Chaplin was plagued by scandal and eventually exiled to Switzerland. It is this “fall from grace” that Showtime looks to examine.

The Showtime description of the documentary reads:

Hollywood icon Charlie Chaplin rocketed to fame from the slums of Victorian London and spent decades as one of Hollywood’s most famous and beloved stars until his scandalous fall from grace. His stage persona and incendiary media portrayal defined how he was perceived, but his private life has always been shrouded in mystery – until now. Never-before-heard recordings, intimate home movies and newly restored classic films reveal a side to Chaplin that the world never got to see.

According to a review by JB Spins, the documentary does a fair job covering the problematic aspects of Chaplin’s life.

“‘The Real Charlie Chaplin’ does a decent job of presenting a comprehensive warts-and-all portrait of Chaplin that never whitewashes his problematic personal behavior,” writes the reviewer, adding, “Chaplin was a complicated figure. To their credit, [directors Peter Middleton and James Spinney’ fully convey his complex, ambiguous persona.”

The New York Times reviewer says that the documentary “looks to restore a sense of mystery to its beyond-famous subject” and praises its “sprightly tempo” as it tries out “angles on Chaplin,” adding, “This introduction to Chaplin shines whenever he performs, displaying his comic genius for doing everything wrong to absolute perfection.”

And Variety writes, “The title suggests that we’re going to get an unvarnished look at the man behind the curtain — the brilliant and complicated human being that Charlie Chaplin was, a charmer and a scoundrel, a sweetheart and a monster, not to mention a celebrity of scandalous appetites. All of that is covered, quite ingeniously, in ‘The Real Charlie Chaplin.’ Yet the documentary doesn’t shy away from immersing us in Chaplin’s artistry.”

“The Real Charlie Chaplin” premieres Saturday, December 11 at 9 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on Showtime.