How to Watch LeBron & Tom Brady ‘The Shop’ Episode Online

LeBron James’ HBO Sports talk show “The Shop: Uninterrupted” is back with a new episode, featuring Tom Brady, Draymond Green, Chelsea Handler and Kid Cudi. It premieres Friday, June 25, at 9:30 p.m. ET/PT on HBO.

If you don’t have cable, you’ll be able to watch “The Shop” via HBO Max after it airs on HBO, but HBO Max no longer offers a free trial, so here are some other ways you can watch “The Shop” online:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch all live and on-demand HBO content on the Prime HBO channel. You can try both Amazon Prime and the HBO Channel at no cost with a free trial right here:

Watch HBO on Amazon Prime

Once you’re signed up for the Prime HBO Channel, you can watch “The Shop” live or on-demand on the Amazon Video app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Nvidia Shield, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, various Smart TV’s, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the Amazon website.

AT&T TV has four different channel packages: “Entertainment”, “Choice”, “Ultimate” and “Premier.” HBO is only included in the “Premier” package, but right now the “Choice” and up bundles all come with HBO Max at no extra cost. Plus, you can include any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Firestick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

AT&T TV Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV, you can watch “The Shop” live or on-demand on the AT&T TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet.

Or you can watch on your computer via the AT&T TV website.

Whether you already have Hulu or you want to sign up for a new subscription, HBO is available as an add-on to either Hulu or Hulu with Live TV. If you’re a new subscriber, you can start a free 30-day trial of regular Hulu plus the HBO add-on:

Hulu Free Trial

Once signed up, you can watch “The Shop” live or on-demand on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet.

Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

‘The Shop’ With Tom Brady Preview





Play



The Shop: Uninterrupted | Season 4 Episode 2 (Promo) | HBO The Shop: Uninterrupted returns Friday, June 25 at 9:30 PM on HBOMax. Joining Maverick Carter are Tom Brady, Kid Cudi, Chelsea Handler, Draymond Green, and Paul Rivera. #HBO #TheShop Subscribe to HBO on YouTube: goo.gl/wtFYd7 Stream on HBO Max June 25: itsh.bo/hbo-max Get More HBO Official Site: itsh.bo/dotcom Twitter: twitter.com/hbo Instagram: instagram.com/hbo Facebook: facebook.com/hbo The Shop: Uninterrupted | Season 4 Episode… 2021-06-21T16:00:14Z

The Emmy-winning sports conversation show “The Shop: Uninterrupted” is back on Friday, June 25 with a star-studded new episode that features one of the greatest athletes of all time across any professional sport — Tom Brady.

“The Shop” is hosted by professional basketball player LeBron James and businessman Maverick Carter. For this new episode they are welcoming a slew of guests to discuss “the grind of winning” and mental health, according to the HBO press release.

It continues:

Joining Maverick Carter are seven-time Super Bowl champion and five-time Super Bowl MVP Tom Brady; actor, rapper, singer and songwriter Kid Cudi; actress, television host, comedian and writer Chelsea Handler; three-time NBA champion Draymond Green; and the SpringHill Company’s chief marketing officer Paul Rivera. In this episode, the all-star group discuss the grind of winning, charting your own path, mental health and sports media.

In a preview of the episode, Brady regales the group with an anecdote about being let go from the New England Patriots and trying to find a new place to play football.

“One of the teams, they weren’t interested at the very end. I was thinkin’, ‘You’re stickin’ with that motherf*****’?!” said Brady, as everybody laughs.

Other short clips include NBA star Green saying, “Anything you ever heard me say, I didn’t mistakenly say it,” and Kid Cudi chiming in with, “When I’m on stage, something inside of me wakes up. But when I’m off stage, I’m Scott.”

Green echoes those sentiments, saying, “You know I’m a completely different person than you see on the floor.”

Comedian Handler deadpans, “I’m not here to answer serious questions. I know a lot of men watch this show, and I’m looking for some post-COVID action.”

“The Shop” periodically airs new episodes to gather together a “unique ensemble of some of the biggest names in sport and entertainment” to have conversations about sports and current events. Past guests have included Odell Beckham Jr., Jerrod Carmichael, Alvin Kamara, Candace Parker, Will Smith, Jon Stewart, Megan Rapinoe, Chadwick Bozeman, Trae Young, Roddy Ricch, Steve Stoute, Whoopi Goldberg, Sue Bird, Malcolm Jenkins, Hasan Minhaj, Kevin Hart, Jay-Z, Drake, Snoop Dogg, Lena Waithe, Mary J. Blige, Diddy, Jimmy Kimmel, Patrick Mahones, Lil Nas X, Bad Bunny, Nneka Ogwumike, Tiffany Haddish, Rob Gronkowski, Stacey Abrams and former President Barack Obama.

During the 2021 Sports Emmy Awards, “The Shop: Uninterrupted” won the award for Outstanding Edited Sports Series. “The Shop’s” Tom Brady episode airs Friday, June 25 at 9:30 p.m. ET/PT on HBO.

Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. has affiliate relationships with various streaming content providers and may receive a commission if you sign up for a service via a link on this page.