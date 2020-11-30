Tripple Beanz aka Corey Thompson Dead: Rapper Shot & Killed at 29

Tripple Beanz aka Corey Thompson is the Newark-based rapper who once collaborated with Fetty Wap. Thompson was killed at 29 in a shooting on November 27.

CBS New York reports that the shooting took place along Avon Avenue as he was entering his black Range Rover. A video clip that has circulated on social media that has been seen by Heavy shows the two suspects returning to their SUV and leaving the scene. The shooting took place during the afternoon. On the night of November 29, a candlelight vigil was held for Thompson, according to CBS New York’s report.

The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office confirmed that Thompson was pronounced dead along the 300 block of Avon Avenue at 1:08 p.m. The press release said that the investigation is ongoing and that no arrests have been made.

The Instagram page for a recording studio frequented by Thompson, DFG Recording Studio, posted a tribute to the slain rapper. The post read, “o lost for words… 😔Our hearts are hurting bad here at DFG.” The post went on to describe Thompson as a “superstar in the making.” The post said that Thompson was attempting to turn his life around at the time of his death. It adds, “This was a man who worked and had so much talent. This whole thing is so f*****.” The tribute ends with the words, “We love you man and your legacy will forever live on through us and your music.”

On November 27, Thompson posted a clip of his new single to Instagram. The Bronx-based rapper Hocus 45th posted a comment on the video following Thompson’s death that read, “Damn this s*** too hard. RIP.” Comedian Darius DK commented, “My b for not linking with you in atl my guy smh rip f*** 2020.” Fetty Wap commented with a dozen broken heart emojis. Fetty Wap paid further tribute on his Instagram story.

READ NEXT: Former Fans Want TikTok Star Canceled Over ‘Racist’ Video – Watch it Here