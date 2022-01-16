How Many People Attended Trump’s Florence, Arizona Rally? See Crowd Photos

Former President Donald Trump hosted his first “Save America” rally of 2022 on Saturday, January 15, in Florence, Arizona. Here’s a look at how many people attended Trump’s rally, including crowd photos and updates about what happened.
More Than 15,000 Attended Trump’s Arizona Rally
The rally took place at the Country Thunder Festival Grounds, AZ Central reported. Trump’s speech was scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. MST, with doors opening for the rally at 2 p.m. His speech began a bit later than scheduled, at about 7:17 p.m. Other speakers included Kari Lake, state Rep. Mark Finchem, Rep. Paul Gosar, Rep. Andy Biggs, Rep. Debbie Lesko, Kelli Ward, Mike Lindell, and Boris Epshteyn, Axios reported.
In the afternoon, just a couple of hours after doors opened, thousands of people were already at the festival grounds, AZ Central reported. The publication noted that traffic was stalled for about an hour outside the rally venue, and some attendees still hadn’t gotten inside after waiting more than three hours.
Yahoo! News (via the Arizona Republic) reported that more than 15,000 were in attendance at the rally. Meanwhile, Liz Willis of the right-wing network RSBN had indicated during the rally that attendance was about 20,000, according to a tweet that her official account retweeted. The Town of Florence Police Department had written on January 13 that they projected an attendance of close to 30,000.
Steven Monacelli of Rolling Stone, The Daily Beast, and Dallas Weekly tweeted that when he arrived at the rally, he and other members of the press were told the press tower was full, even while others were still being let in the gates.
He later shared that although some of the press who were with him weren’t allowed inside, he was able to get into the rally.
Ed Henry of the conservative publication Real America’s Voice shared these photos of the crowd.
Will Steakin of ABC News tweeted that Anthony Kern, a former Arizona lawmaker who was at the Capitol on January 6, addressed the crowd before Trump and told the rally: “This is our 1776 movement.”
Steakin said the crowd could be heard saying “lock him up” at one point, in reference to Dr. Anthony Fauci.
Here’s another crowd photo, shared by Monacelli on Twitter:
During Trump’s speech, he called Biden “a disaster” for the country and let Kari Lake join him briefly on the stage. Lake is the Republican candidate for governor.
He also vowed during his speech to have his own investigation of the January 6 Capitol riots.
Steakin reported that Trump’s rally ended with a new song by Sam and Dave called, “Hold on I’m Coming.”
On Twitter, the video below was shared showing the crowd at the rally.
Trump said in the video above that some officials indicated this might be the “single biggest crowd seen yet.” However, other Trump rallies have recorded attendance numbers larger than the current estimate of 15,000. A 2019 Minneapolis Trump rally, for example, had a low estimate of 20,000, not including overflow. Trump did add: “and they’re not just talking about Arizona,” to his statement about the crowd size.
This Was Trump’s First Rally of 2022
This was Trump’s first rally of 2022. Trump held a September rally in Georgia. He also held a rally in Des Moines, Iowa, in October 2021, a rally in Alabama in August 2021, and an Ohio rally in June 2021.
In his August Alabama rally, he was booed after telling the people present to take the vaccines. He replied: “You know what? I believe totally in your freedoms, I do. You have to do what you have to do. But, I recommend take the vaccines, I did it, it’s good. Take the vaccines.”
Trump has not yet announced if he is running in the 2024 presidential election or not.
