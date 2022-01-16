How Many People Attended Trump’s Florence, Arizona Rally? See Crowd Photos

Former President Donald Trump hosted his first “Save America” rally of 2022 on Saturday, January 15, in Florence, Arizona. Here’s a look at how many people attended Trump’s rally, including crowd photos and updates about what happened.

More Than 15,000 Attended Trump’s Arizona Rally

The rally took place at the Country Thunder Festival Grounds, AZ Central reported. Trump’s speech was scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. MST, with doors opening for the rally at 2 p.m. His speech began a bit later than scheduled, at about 7:17 p.m. Other speakers included Kari Lake, state Rep. Mark Finchem, Rep. Paul Gosar, Rep. Andy Biggs, Rep. Debbie Lesko, Kelli Ward, Mike Lindell, and Boris Epshteyn, Axios reported.

Updated schedule for today’s Trump rally. I have permission to release this info. Let’s goooooo….. pic.twitter.com/vElNQBz436 — Wendy Rogers (@WendyRogersAZ) January 15, 2022

In the afternoon, just a couple of hours after doors opened, thousands of people were already at the festival grounds, AZ Central reported. The publication noted that traffic was stalled for about an hour outside the rally venue, and some attendees still hadn’t gotten inside after waiting more than three hours.

Former President Trump just told crowd he’ll be “staging a comeback the likes of which nobody has seen” pic.twitter.com/F3aXrU8MbM — Ed Henry (@edhenry) January 16, 2022

Yahoo! News (via the Arizona Republic) reported that more than 15,000 were in attendance at the rally. Meanwhile, Liz Willis of the right-wing network RSBN had indicated during the rally that attendance was about 20,000, according to a tweet that her official account retweeted. The Town of Florence Police Department had written on January 13 that they projected an attendance of close to 30,000.

Steven Monacelli of Rolling Stone, The Daily Beast, and Dallas Weekly tweeted that when he arrived at the rally, he and other members of the press were told the press tower was full, even while others were still being let in the gates.

I'm at the Trump rally and myself and other members of the press are being told it is "full." When I asked why other people are still walking in they said it's because the "press tower" is full. I told them I just want to hang out in the crowd. pic.twitter.com/ymZRquWj54 — steven monacelli (@stevanzetti) January 16, 2022

He later shared that although some of the press who were with him weren’t allowed inside, he was able to get into the rally.

I cannot be stopped pic.twitter.com/AYIcLNmCfX — steven monacelli (@stevanzetti) January 16, 2022

Ed Henry of the conservative publication Real America’s Voice shared these photos of the crowd.

Will Steakin of ABC News tweeted that Anthony Kern, a former Arizona lawmaker who was at the Capitol on January 6, addressed the crowd before Trump and told the rally: “This is our 1776 movement.”

NEWS: Trump has ex-AZ lawmaker who was at the Capitol on Jan 6th speak at his AZ rally tonight And Anthony Kern told the crowd: "This is our 1776 moment" pic.twitter.com/1BjFaiiJ9l — Will Steakin (@wsteaks) January 16, 2022

Steakin said the crowd could be heard saying “lock him up” at one point, in reference to Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Here’s another crowd photo, shared by Monacelli on Twitter:

Trump said that the press wouldn't turn their cameras around and show the crowd. And that was just the first thing he lied about! pic.twitter.com/XdreFVWTck — steven monacelli (@stevanzetti) January 16, 2022

During Trump’s speech, he called Biden “a disaster” for the country and let Kari Lake join him briefly on the stage. Lake is the Republican candidate for governor.

He also vowed during his speech to have his own investigation of the January 6 Capitol riots.

Trump closes AZ rally with a new notable song: "Hold on I'm Coming" by Sam and Dave — Will Steakin (@wsteaks) January 16, 2022

Steakin reported that Trump’s rally ended with a new song by Sam and Dave called, “Hold on I’m Coming.”

On Twitter, the video below was shared showing the crowd at the rally.

The biggest crowd in Arizona at Trump rally. #GodBlessPresidentTrump pic.twitter.com/XMdrJbGmDG — Chef Cia (@Baccarat101) January 16, 2022

Trump said in the video above that some officials indicated this might be the “single biggest crowd seen yet.” However, other Trump rallies have recorded attendance numbers larger than the current estimate of 15,000. A 2019 Minneapolis Trump rally, for example, had a low estimate of 20,000, not including overflow. Trump did add: “and they’re not just talking about Arizona,” to his statement about the crowd size.

This Was Trump’s First Rally of 2022

This was Trump’s first rally of 2022. Trump held a September rally in Georgia. He also held a rally in Des Moines, Iowa, in October 2021, a rally in Alabama in August 2021, and an Ohio rally in June 2021.

In his August Alabama rally, he was booed after telling the people present to take the vaccines. He replied: “You know what? I believe totally in your freedoms, I do. You have to do what you have to do. But, I recommend take the vaccines, I did it, it’s good. Take the vaccines.”

Trump has not yet announced if he is running in the 2024 presidential election or not.

