WATCH: Trump Supporter Compares Abortion to ‘Holocaust’ in Viral Video

A TikTok video of a woman is going viral after she was filmed comparing reproductive rights and abortion to the Holocaust.

On November 3, Election Day, TikTok user “loveurmother” uploaded a clip of an encounter she had with a self-proclaimed supporter of President Donald Trump. The unidentified woman is heard comparing abortion to “Auschwitz” and the Holocaust, according to the video. She later promotes voting for the president for reelection.

The video, captioned “for those asking if they’re trump supporters LMAO,” has since amassed over 100,000 likes. You can watch it below.

Many social media users were quick to condemn the Trump supporter, criticizing her for not wearing a mask as U.S. coronavirus cases continue to skyrocket.

Here’s what you need to know:

Although It Is Unclear Where or When the Video Took Place, It Appears to Be on or Around Election Day

Although it is unclear where or when the video took place, the unidentified woman features is heard encouraging viewers to vote for Trump — signifying that it was likely filmed around Election Day.

The 2020 presidential election took off on November 3, although it has yet to conclude. Several key battleground states, including Pennsylvania, Arizona, Nevada and Georgia, continue to count the remainder of their mail-in ballots.

The Trump supporter, sporting sunglasses and an orange vest, opens the clip by comparing abortion to the Holocaust, claiming it is “just like at Auschwitz.”

The person filming then asks the woman, “You’re comparing this to the Holocaust?”

“That’s right,” the subject of the video responds. “Because it’s millions of innocent children being slaughtered.”

She then adds “praise be Jesus” and encourages viewers to vote for Trump.

The Person Filming Claims Trump ‘Paid for 8 Abortions,’ but Snopes Says It Is ‘Unproven’

The woman behind the camera towards the end of the clip claims that Trump “paid for eight abortions.”

She asks the president’s supporter, “That doesn’t seem very pro-life, is Trump pro-life?”

Snopes, however, argues that the theory that “Donald Trump has paid up to eight sexual partners to obtain abortions and sign nondisclosure agreements” is unproven.

Rumors surrounding the president’s sexual history and his partners have circulated the internet for years, including the belief that he has paid off multiple partners to undergo abortions, as well as sign nondisclosure agreements to bar them from talking about it, the outlet noted.

Snopes cited two women, Stormy Daniels and Karen McDougal, who have been at the center of such claims.

“This rumor seems to be driven purely by speculation rather than by any hard evidence,” Snopes says. It listed the following to back up its finding:

1) The origin of the claim about the supposed existence of up to eight “Trump mistresses paid to have abortions and kept quiet with nondisclosure agreements” appears to be a gossip blog item that attributed the information to nothing more specific than “one source.”

2) Neither Daniels nor McDougal claimed to have been impregnated by Trump, nor has any other woman come forward to make such a claim.

