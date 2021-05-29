WATCH: UFOs Swarm Navy Ship in Radar Video Footage

A filmmaker is claiming to have radar video footage showing UFOs swarming a Navy ship. It’s the latest video to emerge raising questions about the nature of UFOs seen over the years by military personnel and pilots.

It comes as Congress is awaiting a major report on UFOs.

Jeffrey Corbell wrote on Twitter, “2019 US Navy warships were swarmed by UFOs; here’s the RADAR footage that shows that. Filmed in the Combat Information Center of the USS Omaha / July 15th 2019 / this is corroborative electro-optic data demonstrating a significant UFO event series in a warning area off San Diego.”

He shared this image:

2019 US Navy warships were swarmed by UFOs; here's the RADAR footage that shows that. Filmed in the Combat Information Center of the USS Omaha / July 15th 2019 / this is corroborative electro-optic data demonstrating a significant UFO event series in a warning area off San Diego. pic.twitter.com/bZS5wbLuLl — Jeremy Corbell (@JeremyCorbell) May 27, 2021

Here’s what you need to know:

Corbell Claims Footage Shows 14 UFOs At One Time

In 2019 US Navy warships were swarmed by UFOs; here is RADAR footage from that event seriesEXCLUSIVE : Full story at ExtraordinaryBeliefs.com • In 2019 US Navy warships were swarmed by UFOs; here is RADAR footage from that event series BACKGROUND This footage was filmed in the CIC (Combat Information Center) of the USS Omaha on July 15th 2019 in a warning area off San Diego by Visual Intelligence Personnel (VIPER… 2021-05-27T19:00:35Z

Corbell also wrote, “This footage is unclassified. Still images of this event series was included in the May 1st, 2020 UAPTF intelligence briefing that I have previously reported on. Please visit my Instagram and website to read all the details that I can share at this time.”

He posted additional details on his website, Extraordinary Beliefs.

On his website, he wrote, “This RADAR data release shows four clips; multiple unknown targets (and one civilian vessel). Some of the unknown targets drop off RADAR in this footage. This happened numerous times throughout the UFO encounter series. At the height of the contacts – there were at least fourteen unknowns observed at one time.”

The Footage Comes as Interest in UFOs Increases

If you wanna go deep to understand what you are looking at – this convo with @G_Knapp explains everything… https://t.co/Slo0YKKGgC — Jeremy Corbell (@JeremyCorbell) May 27, 2021

In March, The New York Post reported that an upcoming governmental report “will reveal evidence of UFOs breaking the sound barrier without a sonic boom and other ‘difficult to explain’ phenomena.”

John Ratcliffe, the former Director of National Intelligence, told Maria Bartiromo on Fox News, “There are a lot more sightings than have been made public. Some of those have been declassified.”

“And when we talk about sightings,” Ratcliffe continued, “we are talking about objects that have been seen by Navy or Air Force pilots, or have been picked up by satellite imagery that frankly engage in actions that are difficult to explain.”

In May, former President Barack Obama told NBC News, “What is true, and I’m actually being serious here, is that there is footage and records of objects in the skies that we don’t know exactly what they are.”

He said: “We can’t explain how they move, their trajectory. They did not have an easily explainable pattern. And so I think that people still take seriously, trying to investigate and figure out what that is.”

According to ABC 8, the report to Congress was provoked by sightings over the years from military personnel and other pilots.

According to ABC 8, Virginia Senator Mark Warner, chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, is one of those raising questions.

He said: “Virginia is home to one of the largest naval bases in the world and to thousands of service members. While the report has not yet been made public, it is my hope that it can provide answers if our naval pilots encounter interference performing their duties. Addressing any risks that can endanger their lives whether on a mission or during training must remain a priority.”

READ NEXT: James Brian Chadwell Investigated as Possible Suspect in Notorious Delphi Murders of 2 Girls