Uruguay vs Colombia Copa America Live Stream: How to Watch

Uruguay and Colombia will meet in the Copa America quarterfinals on Saturday at Brasilia’s Estadio Nacional Mane Garrincha.

In the United States, the match (6 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on Fox Sports 2 (English broadcast) and Univision (Spanish). But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Uruguay vs Colombia (and every other Copa America 2021 match, which are all on either Fox, FS1, FS2, TUDN, Univision or UniMas) online:

Uruguay vs Colombia Preview

Uruguay verged on missing the knockout stage through two group matches, with a 1-0 defeat to Argentina and a 1-1 draw with Chile to their name.

La Celeste rebounded in their final two matches of the round to take second place in Group A, however, besting Bolivia 2-0 and topping Paraguay 1-0.

“We grew as the Copa advanced,” Uruguay manager Oscar Tabarez said, according to The Associated Press. “We needed to win and we needed to improve our game; both things are happening.”

Earlier in June, Uruguay played to a pair of scoreless draws against Paraguay and Venezuela in World Cup qualifiers. They then opened their Copa America without even landing a shot on target against Argentina.

“We are not happy with the qualifiers, it is not what we wanted,” striker Luis Suarez said ahead of the Copa America, according to Goal, “because apart from the poor results, we were also lacking in terms of our play.”

Suarez’s 66th-minute equalizer at the mouth of the net against Chile was the team’s first goal in five matches.

Though Colombia finished in third place on the Group B table with 4 points, they could have been eliminated without a fixture on the group stage’s fifth and final match day. Victories for Ecuador and Venezuela would have pushed los Cafeteros out, but neither side triumphed.

Four days earlier, Colombia squandered a chance to clinch passage to the elimination round, suffering a controversial 2-1 defeat at the hands of Brazil.

Winger Luis Diaz put los Cafeteros up in the 10th minute with a gorgeous volley in the penalty box. The lead would stand until the 78th, when Brazil forward Robert Firmino equalized with his head.

In the lead-up to the tally, a hard pass hit official Nestor Pitana and bounced back to the Selecao, freezing Colombia defenders and leading to the cross that would find Firmino. By rule, a referee should stop play if their contact with the ball creates an advantage for one team.

Defensive midfielder Casemiro headed Brazil’s winner home off a corner kick in stoppage time.

“The two goals for Brazil are different situations,” Colombia manager Reinaldo Rueda said, according to Goal. “With the first, I think that the situation with the referee caused a distraction in the players.

“Brazil had to go out to find a way back into the game, they had a good possession of the ball and the players who came on had an influence. That is perhaps why [the second half was different].

“But we were incisive and in the end it is a pity that the result could not be achieved.”

