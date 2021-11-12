Where to Watch Uruguay vs Argentina Live Stream in USA

Uruguay will host Argentina over at the Estadio Campeón del Siglo in Montevideo in a new edition of the River Plate Clásico. Both sides find themselves in the top three in qualifying and three points will get them much closer to assuring a spot into Qatar 2022.

Argentina and Uruguay’s rivalry is only eclipsed by England and Scotland in terms of history. These two face off after them locking horns last month.

Uruguay come into this match with a long list of uncertainties and a longer list of injured players. On that list you see players like Sebastián Cáceres, Sebastián Coates and Matías Viña, midfielders Federico Valverde, Nicolás de la Cruz and Giorgian de Arrascaeta, and forwards Edinson Cavani, Darwin Núñez and Maxi Gómez.

Meanwhile Juventus man Rodrigo Betancur is suspended for the match against Argentina.

Many in Uruguay have also begun to question the future of coach Oscar Washington Tabárez. The team's recent run of results saw them drop into the World Cup Intercontinental Playoff spot.

In his recent press conference, he addressed the matter and said that he was only focused on the task at hand in these upcoming matches.

“I don’t think about that. These decisions are for officials. I have a contract, I have had one for 15 years and my obligations are very specific.”

Meanwhile, Argentina have one huge question mark: Leo Messi. The Albiceleste captain came to camp despite the displeasure of PSG and its directives. This move by the player created a great amount of discontent since he is still recovering from a knee injury and reports mention that he will start this Friday. That raised lots of questions of over his commitment to the French side.

This displeasure increased on Wednesday when Messi trained with his teammates. In the event that he does not end up playing at the last minute, Scaloni would use either Paulo Dybala, Joaquín Correa or even River Plate star Julián Álvarez.

Another player that is questionable is midfielder Leandro Paredes. The PSG man also came to Argentina camp carrying a knock and although all signs indicate he is not going to play, he has been practicing and getting constant treatment.

There are also other worries for Lionel Scaloni as he will hope that nine players do not get booked. As yellow card for any of the nine players that are on caution means that they miss the big game against Brazil in San Juan.

Argentina players on yellow card caution

Nicolás Otamendi

Nicolás Tagliafico

Lucas Martínez Quarta

Gonzalo Montiel

Germán Pezella

Giovani Lo Celso

Rodrigo De Paul

Exequiel Palacios

Nicolás Domínguez

Uruguay probable XI: Fernando Muslera; Giovanni González, José María Giménez, Diego Godín, Joaquín Piquerez; Lucas Torreira, Nahitán Nández, Matías Vecino; Brian Rodríguez, Luis Suárez

Argentina probable XI: Emiliano Martínez, Gonzalo Montiel, Cristián Romero, Nicolás Otamendi, Nicolás Tagliafico; Rodrigo De Paul, Guido Rodríguez, Giovani Lo Celso, Lionel Messi, Ángel Di María; Lautaro Martínez

Head to Head:

Previous Matches: 196

Argentina Wins: 91

Uruguay Wins: 57

Draws 48