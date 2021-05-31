USA vs Germany Hockey Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Team USA looks for a fifth win in a row at the World Championships as they take on Germany on Monday at Arena Riga.

In the US, the game (9:15 a.m. ET start time) will be televised on NHL Network. But if you don’t have cable or don’t have that channel, here are some ways you can watch a live stream of USA vs Germany online for free:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

AT&T TV has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” NHL Network is only in “Ultimate” and “Premier,” but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

AT&T TV Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV, you can watch USA vs Germany live on the AT&T TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the AT&T TV website.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours).

You can watch a live stream of NHL Network and 130-plus other TV channels on FuboTV. You’ll need the main channel package and the “Sports Plus” add-on, both of which can be included in your seven-day free trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch USA vs Germany live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch the game on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most games on-demand within three days of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

You can watch a live stream of NHL Network and 45-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Orange” plus “Sports Extra” bundle or “Sling Blue” plus “Sports Extra” bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest streaming service with NHL Network, and you can get $25 off your first month:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch USA vs Germany live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch the game on your computer via the Sling TV website.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 50 hours of cloud DVR.

USA vs Germany Preview

The United State stumbled out of the gate at the World Championships with a loss to Finland, but have since recovered, reeling off four wins in a row. The latest victory for the Americans came against Norway, 2-1.

Conor Garland and Tage Thompson each scored and goaltender Jake Oettinger supplied 22 saves in the victory.

“All the credit to the guys, this was a good hockey game,” head coach Jack Capuano said. “We knew coming in that this would be a tight game. Norway is a good team and made it tough. We’ve got to improve internally, control the penalties and give ourselves more opportunities moving forward.”

Garland is one of 10 first-timers at the tournament on the USA roster. The Coyotes forward is pumped to gain the experience and he’s helping out in a big way.

“When I got the call to come over here, I think I probably had the fastest answer,” he said. “I told my agent, ‘Tell them yes, right away.’ … We answered in five minutes. There wasn’t much thinking. I was excited for that opportunity. I’m aware how fortunate we are to live in a country like this, so to represent it is pretty special.”

The United States also has wins against Latvia, a surprising Kazakhstan team and Canda on their tournament resume.

“It’s cool, we’ve won some games here, we get to see our flag go up and sing our anthem,” US player Brian Boyle told the USA Hockey website. “It’s a proud team in there, we obviously all have a lot to play for but living in the country we do, with the opportunities we’ve had, we’re so fortunate, it’s certainly a blessing to be able to play.”

The matchup with Germany is their second to last of the preliminary round for the US. They’ll wrap up play against Italy.

Germany came out strong with three consecutive wins, but have dropped their last two to Finland and Kazakhstan. Both losses came by a single goal.

Both teams are chasing Finland in the Group B standings. With 15 points, they are currently atop the group. The game is also big for Germany, which is trying to hold off a Canada (9 points) squad that has not been great, but still has a shot to advance. Latvia is also in the running for the No. 4 spot, also notching 9 points.

The United States has had stellar goaltending during the tournament, allowing just six goals.

Germany finished the 2019 tournament in sixth place, one spot ahead of Team USA, which finished in seventh. Finland won the tournament, beating Canada in the final.

Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. has affiliate relationships with various streaming content providers and may receive a commission if you sign up for a service via a link on this page.